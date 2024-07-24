U.S.

U.S.

'Disoriented' North Carolina Mom Accused of Killing Her 9-Month-Old Daughter

She allegedly said it was a 'mercy killing'

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Megan Stack Sattizahn
Megan Stack Sattizahn is accused of killing her 9-month-old daughter. Catawba County Sheriff's Office

Police in North Carolina arrested a woman on murder charges in connection with her infant daughter.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says they got a call just before 5 a.m. on July 12 of a suspicious person.

Deputies responded and said they found Megan Stack Sattizahn, 39, who appeared to be disoriented.

They followed her home and found the body of 9-month-old Samantha Sattizahn and arrested the mother.

Sattizahn had a first appearance in court on Monday.

Sattizahn admitted to killing her daughter, describing it as a "mercy killing," according to court documents reviewed by WSOC-TV.

Sattizahn also allegedly tried to poison her daughter with prescription medication in December. She reportedly told authorities that "God told her to."

Tags
North Carolina, Murder
