'Disoriented' North Carolina Mom Accused of Killing Her 9-Month-Old Daughter

Police in North Carolina arrested a woman on murder charges in connection with her infant daughter.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says they got a call just before 5 a.m. on July 12 of a suspicious person.

Deputies responded and said they found Megan Stack Sattizahn, 39, who appeared to be disoriented.

They followed her home and found the body of 9-month-old Samantha Sattizahn and arrested the mother.

Sattizahn had a first appearance in court on Monday.

Sattizahn admitted to killing her daughter, describing it as a "mercy killing," according to court documents reviewed by WSOC-TV.

Sattizahn also allegedly tried to poison her daughter with prescription medication in December. She reportedly told authorities that "God told her to."