Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Crashes on Illinois Highway

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a rollover crash on an Illinois highway on Monday, officials said.

One of the six Wienermobiles that travel around the country was heading north on Interstate 294 near Roosevelt Road in the Chicago area at around 11:12 a.m. Monday when it collided with a northbound Hyundai sedan, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Wienermobile, known as a "hotdogger," lost control of the hot dog-shaped vehicle, which rolled onto its side.

No one was injured in the crash, police said. One northbound lane of I-294 was closed for more than an hour while the Wienermobile was towed and police investigated the scene. All lanes were open by 12:30 p.m.

"We're grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries," Oscar Mayer said in a statement. "We're offering ongoing support for our Hotdoggers, and we appreciate the support we've received from local authorities. Safety on the road is top priority for us."

People were having fun on social media with the mishap.

"No not the Weinermobile!, Reggie Wihelmson posted on Facebook.

"We can assume tongs were used to load on the flatbed," Michael Lane wrote.

"The weinermobile was running late and tried to ketchup," Peggy Von Hubern-Berryman joked.





With TMX