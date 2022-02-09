Medical researchers have discovered substantial disparities between the breast tissue cells of white and black women, which explains why black women have increased chances to die of breast cancer.

Experts at Sanford Burnham Prebys, per the Independent, how DNA repair genes are produced in healthy breast tissue and dangerous tumors differed significantly between white and African-American women, which also determines how fast cancer cells in the breast can increase.

According to Svasti Haricharan, Ph.D. and assistant professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the research saw "a tangible molecular difference in how these cells to repair damaged DNA," which is critical in developing cancer and affects cells growth and reproduction in tumors.

"The way each human being responds to cancer treatment is influenced by so many internal and external factors that are unique to each of us," she said.

Read Also: Women With Disabilities Are At Higher Risk For Poor Maternal Outcomes

Change in Approach

The breast cancer research, published by Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology journal, suggested that modifying the current diagnosis and treatment strategies might help address this discrepancy as Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a later stage die from the condition.

"The scientific community has to confront this and invest time and money into understanding it because everybody deserves care that is tailored to their molecular makeup as closely as possible," Dr. Haricharan said.

According to a 2021 breast cancer research published in the JAMA Oncology journal, Black women with triple-negative breast cancer were more likely to die, in part because they did not receive surgery and chemotherapy as often as other women.

Support Groups Can Make a Huge Difference

Tiah Tomlin,38, had the condition and searched for support groups. However, she was often one of the few Black women attending. The situation prompted her to do something to help fellow breast cancer patients.

Eventually, she formed a group called My Breast Years Ahead, where women with cancer can "connect with someone and learn and understand."

In clinical trials for therapies, for example, she's met Black women who weren't aware that they might be enrolled in them or who weren't offered aggressive treatment. She realized that talking and sharing information may be life-changing for many patients. "This is why I tell women you've got to connect with someone and learn and understand. Just myself going through it, I didn't know I had options," Tomlin said.

Other than that, she founded My Style Matters, a non-profit organization that focuses on educating people on cancer prevention and disease information combined with "supportive services" that allow cancer patients to have five weeks of fresh food delivered to their doorstep.

According to Today, the group also offers learning programs on lifestyle modifications to lower cancer risks and self-examination training to detect cancer at early stages, which is helpful for many individuals.

As per Cosmopolitan, here are signs and symptoms of breast cancer to be mindful of: Changes in skin consistency like puckering/dimpling; Nipple discharge; Difference in the appearance of the nipple; Swelling in your armpit or around the collar bone; a rash or crusting of the nipple or surrounding area; Lumps and thickening; and persistent, uncommon discomfort in your breast or armpit.

Related Article: Omicron Found in New York Deer Raises Fears of COVID-19 Evolution

Medical researchers have discovered substantial disparities between the breast tissue cells of white and black women, which explains why black women have increased chances to die of breast cancer.

Experts at Sanford Burnham Prebys, per the Independent, how DNA repair genes are produced in healthy breast tissue and dangerous tumors differed significantly between white and African-American women, which also determines how fast cancer cells in the breast can increase.

According to Svasti Haricharan, Ph.D. and assistant professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the research saw "a tangible molecular difference in how these cells to repair damaged DNA," which is critical in developing cancer and affects cells growth and reproduction in tumors.

"The way each human being responds to cancer treatment is influenced by so many internal and external factors that are unique to each of us," she said.

Read Also: Women With Disabilities Are At Higher Risk For Poor Maternal Outcomes

Change in Approach

The breast cancer research, published by Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology journal, suggested that modifying the current diagnosis and treatment strategies might help address this discrepancy as Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a later stage die from the condition.

"The scientific community has to confront this and invest time and money into understanding it because everybody deserves care that is tailored to their molecular makeup as closely as possible," Dr. Haricharan said.

According to a 2021 breast cancer research published in the JAMA Oncology journal, Black women with triple-negative breast cancer were more likely to die, in part because they did not receive surgery and chemotherapy as often as other women.

Support Groups Can Make a Huge Difference

Tiah Tomlin,38, had the condition and searched for support groups. However, she was often one of the few Black women attending. The situation prompted her to do something to help fellow breast cancer patients.

Eventually, she formed a group called My Breast Years Ahead, where women with cancer can "connect with someone and learn and understand."

In clinical trials for therapies, for example, she's met Black women who weren't aware that they might be enrolled in them or who weren't offered aggressive treatment. She realized that talking and sharing information may be life-changing for many patients. "This is why I tell women you've got to connect with someone and learn and understand. Just myself going through it, I didn't know I had options," Tomlin said.

Other than that, she founded My Style Matters, a non-profit organization that focuses on educating people on cancer prevention and disease information combined with "supportive services" that allow cancer patients to have five weeks of fresh food delivered to their doorstep.

According to Today, the group also offers learning programs on lifestyle modifications to lower cancer risks and self-examination training to detect cancer at early stages, which is helpful for many individuals.

As per Cosmopolitan, here are signs and symptoms of breast cancer to be mindful of: Changes in skin consistency like puckering/dimpling; Nipple discharge; Difference in the appearance of the nipple; Swelling in your armpit or around the collar bone; a rash or crusting of the nipple or surrounding area; Lumps and thickening; and persistent, uncommon discomfort in your breast or armpit.

Related Article: Omicron Found in New York Deer Raises Fears of COVID-19 Evolution

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.