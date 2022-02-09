Katya Adler, the BBC Europe editor, thinks the European Union could be cracking at the seams, as seen by the bloc response and state since the energy crisis and tensions over Ukraine.

Adler considers the unity claimed by Brussels is strained, or a lack of unity is getting more evident. How the Kremlin turned the bloc inside out and the current escalation of conflict right now.

EU Divided Countries

Xi Jinping has led China as an increasingly dominant country, and the 100,000 Russian Troops on the Ukraine border are worrying the EU especially. All these have revealed the disunity in the bloc as the US and NATO are wracked without a unified response, reported the Express.

She added that these bickering bloc countries have banded due to the border tensions that are supposed to have them on the same page. Some NATO members a reluctant to respond thoughtfully, as Putin controls the pulse of the conflict.

But these declarations attempt to hide the fact that key NATO members have issues that prevent a robust response, like Germany has said, less vigorous response to Moscow is better.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, calls NATO without direction, not convincing the military alliance to stop Russia.

He suggested that the bloc have strategic autonomy, citing the need for a stronger EU army.

Ex-US President Donald Trump has caused tension over EU-US relations because he objected to the US spending more than other countries, remarked Katya Adler, noted New 7 Trends.

France Calls for Change in the Alliance

When Brexit happened, their ties with the bloc has not been smooth but with tensions.

It is not uncommon for members to have differences and argue over diverging opinions; they never agree on anything at the start.

Adler added that when it comes to foreign policy, there was much disagreement expressed by some members.

One of the critical jobs of the European Commission is to conduct internal diplomacy due to the disunited views that might arise. Specialized EU diplomats do this all the time for damage control, or the issues could tear them apart.

A similar method was used when Brexit was in progress from leaving the EU diplomats were active in preventing member countries from leaving by dialogue.

Due to Putin'sPutin's control of natural gas supplies and his deployment of troops at the Ukraine border, many fear getting their supply cut-off, cited the NY Times Post.

The bloc is struggling to be united as the Kremlin dangles natural gas to most affected members, making Brussels unable to hold the alliance together.

She added that in EU corridors, that list of Russian sanctions is not proposed because of a possible argument that might be problematic in the first place. It seems it is impossible to agree on anything.

Dragon, a private intelligence firm, made it clear in a report last month that Moscow could invade Ukraine, and the bloc has failed.

Russia has anticipated NATO, the EU, and the US by hardening its economy from sanctions, making threats from Joe Biden useless and making him look ineffective.

But Vladimir Putin called his moves defensive, unlike Washington says it is aggressive. NATO is falling apart due to the bloc's disunification.

These, according to Katya Adler, demonstrate how well prepared Putin is and how he took the EU apart via natural gas. No gas and power could cripple the bloc, leaving it in the Kremlin'sKremlin's hands.

