A new investigation reveals that the Taliban are increasingly harassing journalists in Afghanistan. According to the study, the 'Istikhbarat' Taliban administration and the Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Suppressing Vice have broken Afghanistan's press law, which governs journalists.

Since the Taliban took control in August last year, at least 50 journalists and media professionals have been jailed or incarcerated. According to the report, the majority of the arrests happened when journalists were covering or reporting on rallies and street protests against the new leadership.

In the course of their job, others have been alleged to have received threatening calls. In the World Press Freedom Index, which RSF issued in April 2021, Afghanistan is placed 122nd out of 180 nations, according to Star.

Afghan People Face Poor Situation

The Taliban, supposedly with the direct backing of Pakistan's army, conquered Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, after former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani departed the country on August 15, 2021. The resistance in Panjshir province, headed by Ahmad Massoud, lasted just a few days before being destroyed by the purported assistance of Pakistan's army.

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the people have been living in miserable conditions. About a million people laid off the previous government's employees. Poverty is pervasive, and the economic structure is crumbling. Only those who support the Taliban receive foreign help, and the poorest people are left out. Unfortunately, India's humanitarian help to Afghanistan's people is only handed to Taliban members' families, and it is not supplied to the country's destitute people.

Schools and institutions are being shut as a result of a failing education system. Women have been denied the right to study and work, and girls have been forbidden from leaving their homes. My mother was a teacher, and my sisters were school students. My mother lost her job, and my sister can't attend school, so they're stuck at home like captives.

Thousands of citizens are fleeing the country every day due to poverty and unemployment, as have scientists and other professionals working in the field. The former government's military has fled Afghanistan in large numbers.

The Taliban detain and torture some of them while others remain in the nation. Professionals are removed from government positions and replaced with persons who have no ties to the Pakistani government or its officials. The Hazara, Tajik, Uzbek, and Pashtun ethnic groups are all found in Afghanistan. However, only the Pashtun ethnic group is represented in the Taliban government, and other ethnic groups are absent.

Other countries have not yet recognized this group due to the absence of other ethnic groups in the Taliban cabinet. Afghanistan's people have no tolerance for the Taliban. People in Afghanistan, particularly women, are opposed to the Taliban. Across Afghanistan, uprisings against the gang are taking place daily. The Taliban, however, are suppressing the uprisings owing to a lack of outside backing, Sabrang reported.

Taliban Officials Send Daughters Abroad to Study

According to a source, Taliban leaders send their daughters to foreign schools even though the rule does not let many female secondary pupils into classes. Millions of female secondary school students in Afghanistan have been deprived of education since the Taliban took control in August, while senior officials send their children to schools and colleges, especially in Qatar, southwest Asia.

According to a study by Afghanistan Analysts Network, the majority of Qatari Taliban commanders have decided to send their boys and daughters to school, with the bulk of those in Doha enrolling their girls in school.

Because the Taliban leadership has only reopened secondary schools for males and elementary schools for all children, millions of female students in Afghanistan are still unable to attend school. When the remaining schools around the nation reopened in March, the Taliban have promised that all women and girls would be able to participate in school at all levels, as per Mail Online.

