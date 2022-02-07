The House committee investigating the Jan.6 insurgency is eager to know what Ivanka Trump heard from her father, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump was in the Oval Office with his daughter Ivanka and Vice President Mike Pence's national security adviser on the morning of January 6, 2021, when he made another attempt to persuade Pence to resign.

Pence has no ability to reject Electoral College votes that would have confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election in 2020, Trump said during his ceremonial speech in Congress on that day.

Jan. 6 Riot Committee Calls Ivanka Trump To Testify

"Mike Pence is a nice man," Ivanka Trump told retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg at the end of the call. As they try to piece together the story of the riots and the former president's part in provoking them, the House committee investigating the riots wants to know what else Ivanka Trump heard and saw that day. Many of Trump's most loyal fans made a concerted effort to encourage him to intervene, with some even attempting to use his daughter as a conduit.

They are hoping that she will soon commit to a time to meet, according to a committee aide. Ivanka Trump was renowned as a rare voice who could get through to her father and persuade him out of terrible decisions during her tenure in the White House, though her success was uneven, according to Independent.

Not just for Donald Trump, who is hoping to make a political comeback in 2024, but also for others in the Republican Party who have minimized his participation in the uprising, the responses might have far-reaching consequences.

According to a statement issued in late January, Ivanka Trump did not speak at the rally near the White House where the president urged his supporters to "fight like hell" as Congress convened to certify the 2020 election results, but she still believes that "any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable.

The committee members seek to get past such ambiguous statements. Ivanka Trump, her brother Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Kimberly Guilfoyle gathered beneath a big tent at the gathering to listen to Trump's address hours after Trump called Pence. She decided to come purely because she wanted to help keep the event on an even keel and decided to go primarily because she hoped to calm the president, as per Mint.

Read Also: Joe Biden Claims Inflation Overshadows Strong Economy as US Surprisingly Adds Half a Million Jobs in January

Ivanka Trump Keeps a Low Profile

Ivanka Trump was renowned as a rare voice who could get through to her father and persuade him out of terrible decisions during her tenure in the White House, though her success was uneven. Since her father left government, the former first daughter has kept a low profile and has distanced herself from him and politics since moving to Florida.

The committee might have immediate access to what Trump was doing during those vital three hours when his supporters physically stormed the Capitol due to her proximity to him on Jan. 6.

As a key adviser to her father's father, she had a perch near to power, which is rare for congressional investigators to pursue a family member of a president. Ivanka Trump, who is known for guarding her image and public profile, has not spoken to the panel since Kellogg revealed the interaction with the committee.

Not just for Donald Trump, who is hoping to make a political comeback in 2024, but also for others in the Republican Party who have minimized his participation in the uprising, the responses might have far-reaching consequences, Cleveland reported.

Related Article: Donald Trump Backs Out of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Anniversary Speech, Says He'll Talk About the Siege on Jan. 15

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.