Noisy but peaceful protests against vaccine policies in Canada grow further as thousands join truckers' demonstrations across the North American country.

Crowds of demonstrators rallied in Canadian cities, including Toronto, against public health measures amind the COVID-19 pandemic by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The "Freedom Convoy 2022" movement members say they have been frustrated and "tired" of mandates that limit their freedom. "We just want to go back to normal without having to take into our veins the poison which they call vaccines." one protester said.

According to a CNN report, Protests have shut down downtown Ottawa for the past eight days. Some protesters have been waving Confederate or Nazi flags while some expressing their desire to have the government dissolved.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that the protesters "have made their point" and urged them to "go home and engage elected officials" to address the matter.

According to Ottawa police, hate crime charges were filed against four individuals and they have conducted investigations in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation on threats against public figures.

Residents Feel Hostaged By Protests

Some residents have complained that they feel like they're being held hostage by the demonstrators. Though the majority were non-violent, most of the protests were noisy and chaotic. Some businesses have complained of losing money and customers as operating hours had been reduced due to the situation.

On Saturday, Toronto, the country's largest city, saw thousands of protesters on the streets. Several trucks were able to block the major intersection for hours despite efforts by the authorities.

In the City of Quebec, thousands of protesters and hundreds of trucks clogged streets as residents and visitors tried to enjoy the arrival of a winter carnival.

Meanwhile, authorities in Florida prompted investigations on GoFundMe over donations to the trucker protests.

Florida To Investigate GoFundMe on Donations to Truckers' Protests

According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, GoFundMe's "commandeering" of $9 million in donations given to the Freedom Convoy in support of the truck drivers was a fraud. He said he will engage with his state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, to investigate the matter.

GoFundMe took down the alleged page of Freedom Convoy citing its violations of terms of service. As per Al Jazeera, the company said donors will be given two weeks to request a refund then the remaining funds would be disbursed to "credible and established charities".

However, DeSantis said on Twitter that it was a fraud for GoFundMe to give the money "to causes of their own choosing" But the company explained on Twitter that "due to donor feedback" it was simplifying the process and will be refunding all donations to the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser.

GoFundMe said that the refund "will happen automatically" and there's no need to submit a request. "Donors can expect to see refunds within 7-10 business days," the company said.

Attorneys general of West Virginia and Louisiana were among those who asked their constituents to inform their offices if they had donated to the protests in Canada, per Reuters.

"My office will be looking into whether or not #GoFundMe violated our state law. If you are a Louisiana donor to the #FreedomConvoy, please contact my #ConsumerProtection Section!", Louisianna Attorney General Jeff Landry, posted on Twitter.

