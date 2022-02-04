Scientists think that Doomsday machine artificial intelligence (AI) is the genie in the bottle that will herald the end of the human race.Fears that autonomous nuclear bots could trigger a third world war that has no return give cold chills. Like the movies, this robotic killer could go amuck compared to a human with a finger on the red button.

AI weapons could trigger WW3

Artificial intelligence is giving machines control over more than it should have limits must be observed, or disaster could be imminent. AI technology has no conscience nor soul that it should even be considered to control such weapons.

Advance in stealth and missile, drone technology has doubled since it became the next phase of modern warfare, the most deadly development of all, reported The Sun.

Expert Zachary Kallenborn, who writes for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists and is also a policy fellow linked to an organization, remarked that AI and nuke armaments are the things that can end humanity.

The increased use of such technologies is rising as an integral part of the modern weapon system. It is not far to think that an organization would not hesitate to automate a nuclear launch system.

Kallenborn, a US Army Mad Scientist, says that he considered AI error-prone and a harmful component of thinking nukes.

Summarized that data in the real world is relative with too many biases and incompleteness to deal with. Equipping doomsday machine AI in most autonomous nuclear bots would be a big mistake.

Read Also: Russian Navy Planners Foresee Aerial, Underwater Drones As Part of War Strategy in the Future

Defining what automated nuclear weapons will have as the data to decide how to go about attacking or not an adversary is not a sure thing. Too many factors govern how the data is provided or not. Data can be flawed with the AI left to determine a course of action.

Mishaps on how AI responds

Developing a method of teaching an AI to respond is a challenging task. They have been used only two times in Japan that would not have enough data to base a training computer intelligence, cited the New York Post.

It is concerning that even with the off chance of a mishap, the military is more than happy to emplace AI where it can.

Moscow has improved its doomsday device called the dead hand ominously in past years. If all fails and the Kremlin falls, all the nukes will be fired as the last defense, eradicating the enemy in a nuclear firestorm.

Created in the cold war and given improvement as technology advanced over the years. But this is according to Dr. Bruce Blair's nuclear disarmament, who stated in 2018 that the 'Perimeter' could be hacked easily, leading to Armageddon.

If no one can deploy the nukes, systems that activate can be needed as an essential system. The US is yet to have such an automated response, according to sources.

A few weapons with AI as a significant component are several and are the best technology offered by the world's superpowers.

The Poseidon nuclear drone will explode and trigger a tsunami with a two-megaton blast, and it's wholly autonomous. Another system, the B21 bomber, can fly on its own and attack with nuclear bombs and missiles. Hypersonic missiles fly faster than Mach 5+ and are almost unstoppable to standard missile defenses.

Any doomsday machine AI paired with autonomous nuclear bots is a recipe for ultimate disaster that should be reconsidered as weapons systems that could destroy cities.

Related Article: Russian Federation Developing Underwater Aircraft Carrier Submarine Prototype to Increase Its Naval Advantage

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.