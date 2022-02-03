It's been about a year since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, which was created to assist Americans in coping with a COVID-19-ravaged economy. Depositing $1,400 cheques into the majority of Americans' bank accounts was one aspect of the idea.

This is due to the fact that it was a year of turmoil in the United States in 2021, and for some, a third stimulus check was the least of their concerns. Anyone who died in 2021 and did not get a $1,400 stimulus payment is still owed one, according to the IRS. Their estate can petition for stimulus money if they died between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

Who could claim this stimulus payment?

Any unpaid stimulus money is also requested by the person in charge of compiling the decedent's tax return. They are eligible for payment if they meet the following criteria:

The decedent was a US citizen or US resident alien

The decedent was not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's return

The decedent had a Social Security number

The IRS recommends that you complete the Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet to establish if the deceased is entitled for the money or if you file for someone who died in 2021.

The Recovery Rebate Credit will lower the amount if the individual owes taxes for the year 2021. If the payment is due, it will be included in their tax return and will be transferred immediately into their bank account.

Any money recovered from the stimulus program is added to the person's other assets when he or she dies. If they have money in investment and bank accounts, for example, the rest of their money should be added to the stimulus funds. Whatever the outcome of probate, the money made available must be dispersed according to the terms of the will or as instructed by the probate court, The Ascent reported.

Read Also: Joe Biden's Dilemma on COVID-19 Puts More Pressure as Lack of Medicare Coverage for At-Home Tests Sparks Outcry

Family with new baby is also entitled for $1,400 stimulus check

If you didn't get a third $1,400 stimulus check last year, you could be eligible for one in 2022. The additional stimulus funds are available to families who are expecting a child in 2021 or who added a new dependent to their tax return last year.

If they have not already received the $1,400 compensation, those who earned more than $80,000 in 2020 but less in 2021 are also eligible. The maximum income for a couple earning up to $160,000 is $160,000.

The third government stimulus payment, which began in March of last year, was mostly based on tax returns for 2019 and 2020. Many Americans, on the other hand, would have made less money last year and would have been eligible for the $1,400 in tax credits.

They would not have gotten the cheque unless they corrected their information with the IRS since, based on previous tax filings, the agency would have deemed them to have earned an excessive amount. Individuals who are still eligible for the additional $1,400 in direct payments will not get it, according to the IRS, because the final round of stimulus checks has been finished.

The deadline for payment was December 31, 2021. To get the cash, you must file a tax return for the year 2021.

You must file a tax return claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit to be eligible for payment. To be eligible for the credit, individuals must have paid their third round of economic contributions in full. This amount may be found in your IRS online account or in IRS Letter 6475, which is mailed to all American families, if you live in the United States, according to UNICA News.

However, the issue is that the responsibility for widespread financial aid is now in the hands of state governments rather than the federal government, and some senators have been calling for a regular stimulus check to be sent out to help those citizens who were kept out of poverty as a result of these payments in the past few months.

Meanwhile, others are saying that the stimulus checks have had a detrimental impact on the US economy, citing the rise in inflation as one of the reasons for not sending out a fourth stimulus check, as per MARCA.

Related Article: Tax Refund Update: Taxpayers Start Receiving Their Money; Here's When To Expect Yours

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.