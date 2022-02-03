US special forces carried out a counter-terrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, which was believed to have targeted a jihadist linked to Al Qaeda.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the mission carried out by "U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command" was "successful," and there were "no US casualties."

However, he did not disclose further information and did not identify the target of the raid. "More information will be provided as it becomes available," Kirby said in his press release.

Syrian rescue workers reported that at least 13 people were killed, including six children and four women, killed by clashes and explosions targeting a house in the Atmeh area, per Al Jazeera.

Last Bastion of Jihadist Groups

According to reports, several jihadist groups connected to Al Qaeda operate in northwestern Syria. The Islamic State leaders have also refuge in the area considered the last major bastion of rebels opposing President Bashar al-Assad in the decade-long Syrian war.

Sources were sure that the operation targeted a senior jihadist, but it was unclear who. Based on a report by news agency Reuters, there was no other information on the jihadist's identity. There were no initial reports of casualty on the side of the fighters. However, witnesses said they heard heavy gunfire.

The Pro-rebel Syria TV channel showed images of a wounded child being taken by emergency personnel, as well as concrete debris. According to the channel, the images were shot in Atmeh, which is located along the border of the Turkish province of Hatay.

One image showed a pink glittery shoe that appeared to belong to a tiny girl was among the belongings scattered on the floor.

Charles Lister, senior fellow, Washington-based Middle East Institute, had interviewed residents, who said that the raid lasted around two hours. Based on their accounts, Lester believes special forces "wanted whoever it was alive."

The US claims that Al Qaeda is utilizing Syria as its base. In October, Senior Al Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a US airstrike in northwest Syria. Also, within the region, an Al Qaeda leader was killed by the US military in September.

The United Nations human rights office said that the war in Syria, which has been ongoing for more than ten years, has killed not less than 350,000. The UN even calls the numbers "an undercount," per NBC News.

Islamic State Fighters Re-Emerging

Heads of security, local officials, and residents in northern Iraq said that Islamic State fighters have been re-emerging as a threat to many people's lives.

The United States forces are pursuing the leaders of group Huras al-Din, which the State Department formally designated has formally designated Huras al-Din as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2019.

The US has offered rewards for those who could provide information leading to identifying the group's leaders.

Authorities identify Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as the most prevailing force in Northwestern Syria. It was a component of Al Qaeda until 2016. One rebel official said that some members of the organization rushed to the raid location after the incident.

