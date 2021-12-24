Vladimir Putin made it clear that the West impacted the Ukraine border's stability, pushing the situation to worsen. He is willing to temper down the Russian response, but NATO and the bloc weren't ready to listen.

The teleconference between Russia and US heads of the state became a cold setup that eased out the European Union, but they disagreed with the Kremlin's demands.

Russian denies Ukraine invasion amid NATO movements

Mr. Putin had his yearly press meet and gave an ultimatum the West must stand by a binding treaty to keep the border intact. The arms and troop buildup is seen as a prelude to war, but it is denied, reported the Express UK.

He charged that the US is fueling the reaction of Kyiv with missiles at the South Border, using the ruse of invasion to place it there.

The Kremlin leader said it was on NATO who slyly expanded after the Cold War; they are threatening the Russian Federation by doing that, citing Reuters.

He added that the West brought it on, not Russia, and they are irresponsible to allow it to happen. Stressed that securing the border and treaties are crucial to be in place tomorrow and in the future.

Mr. Putin gave NATO a straight answer if they will abide by what Moscow wants. No more encroachment in the Eastern part of Europe, and they cannot keep silent forever, noted France24.

Moscow has a stock of advanced weaponry at its disposal; that it has to use but chooses peace. Furthermore, the Russian leader Vladimir Putin said most of the reaction is positive, and Washington is willing to dialogue.

Mr. Putin declared on Tuesday that the West should reverse its strong attitude. Russia would be forced to respond brutally to the deadlock with the US regarding Ukraine with no holds barred.

Speaking to the military, the Kremlin asked the US and NATO to stand down and accept the demands to de-escalate. The Ukraine border is a powder keg waiting to explode.

Russia demands legal agreements

The first step to peace is legal agreements that the West should not violate and stop encroaching in the East. Any advance will be seen as aggressive and confrontational.

Mr. Putin is adamant that the US in Ukraine is not welcome; previously, he said Europe would be very sorry. There was no mincing of words from the Russian leader. He added do the Western allies think Moscow is afraid to defend its borders; their leaders are not thinking clearly.

If the US, UK, and NATO cohorts are bold enough to do something foolish, the Russian Army has hypersonic missiles at their disposal. The Western alliance has not perfected it yet.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, mentioned there would be no face-to-face summit with President Biden. The last one held in Geneva was a disaster with Biden avoiding a mano y mano press conference.

Karen Donfried, the top State Department diplomat, spoke to reporters the US is open to negotiations. Adding that, support for Ukraine continues despite the Kremlin's stand.

The US and the EU promised strong sanctions against Moscow, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is not fazed. He has the bloc by the neck with gas supplies, and his allies are committed to countering the West.

