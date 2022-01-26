A rhino rampage nearly kills two pensioners who did not expect the mad beast to attack them without provocation.

Reports say the two individuals were brought to the hospital for treatment when they were attacked in Nepal a week ago. They were sunbathing somewhere in the West Chitwan district on January 19 when the animal went after them.

Quiet Rhino's Unprovoked Attack

In Nepal, over 700 of these large horned mammals are found, and they are usually quiet, making an attack rare on some occasions like this, reported the Daily Star.

Local police informed the media that Budana Mahato, 70, and Dhodhari Mahato, 80, were the victims gored by the large herbivore. They were caught unaware, outside their residence, when it attacked them.

Authorities took them to the Chitwan Medical College hospital, the closest nearby, where the doctored declared them safe.

Recent Fatal Attacks

Another attack by a large mammal happened earlier in January this year, which led to the tragic death of an individual.

According to reports from Kenya, a lone fisherman was killed by getting disemboweled by a vicious hippopotamus that attacked him.

The victim Michael Osano, 54, was fishing on January 5 when he did not return to his residence that night. His family was worried that something had happened to him, so they searched for the missing man the next day, cited Popstar One.

Other fishermen joined the search along with Osano's family members when they came upon his wrecked boat. They later found his mangled corpse in Lake Victoria. His remains showed severe injuries believed to have been inflicted by hippo bites.

Last January 7, Samuel Osendo, the head of the West Karachuonyo Beach Management Unit chairman, stated the boat was attacked by a wild hippo that killed the victim.

He adds that the animal chomped and smashed the man's leg, eviscerated him, took away all the internal organs, and disappeared.

The severity and frequency of these deadly hippo assaults left many killed and severely injured. Osendo asked the Kenya Wildlife Service to do something about the fatal human-hippo interaction resulting in deaths.

Nelson Omwenga, Rachuonyo North deputy police commander, told the locals to avoid going to areas the hippos have invaded, citing the loss of life in these areas due to the fatal attacks.

He also thanked all those who helped in the sweep and search. The family was shocked at how the animals mauled the corpse.

Hippos Are Dangerous Mammals

According to A-Z Animals, the horrible hippo has tusks, and its immense weight is deadly to other animals. Possessing tusks that are equivalent to a person's front incisors, that is, a foot or more.

They are hardened ivory that is harder than an elephant's and keeps on growing and stays sharp. For dominance and attacking, a male weighs more than three tons.

The rhino attack left two pensioners still alive, but the ones attacked by a hippo would not be as lucky. However, one must be careful since both mammals are equally dangerous.

