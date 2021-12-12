A horrific Hippo nearly killed a woman when it attacked and punctured her cousin's stomach, exposing her innards. The victims were shocked after an encounter with the large animal. The incident happened on a petting farm at Jessica's Place in Hoedspruit, Limpopo, where the hippo allegedly attacked, but the owner said it was not his hippos.

Hippopotamuses are unpredictable large mammals known to attack without provocation, mistaking their comical appearance as friendly because they are still wild.

Unknowing woman gets attacked by hippo in petting farm

The woman claims that a hippo grabbed her and got bashed like a ragdoll while her cousin tried to save her. The beast ripped her stomach open with innards falling out, reports the Sun UK.

The victim, Natasha Vrany, 39, from Alberton, South Africa, said the rampaging beast went out of the river and knocked her down by the semi-aquatic animal.

The hippopotamus that attacked was called Richie, alleged to be 9-years old. The woman remarked that 'Richie' charged from the water according to IOL.

Vrany was looking the opposite way when it occurred. Knocked down, she tried to get up, but the hippo bit her leg, then shook her like a rag doll. The giant animal applied more pressure while biting down. Vrany added that her cousin, 62, Belinda Newman, was there to help and got injured trying.

All the while, the crazed beast wanted to drown Vrany, trying to pull her to the water. Tony Joubert and Shirley, owners of the park, went to assist. They hit the animal to stop it, while the horrific hippo nearly killed its victim.

Read Also: Zookeeper Fatally Wounded As He Tried to Escape Rogue Siberian Tiger That Leapt From Its Cage

Newman leaped on Richie's back to save her cousin from near death.

Cousin survives after intestines ripped open

Vrany said Richie let goof her but slammed her cousin to the ground and punctured the stomach, but luckily survived. After getting away from the beast, she ran to get a rifle from Joubert, but she passed out upon reaching the kitchen.

Vrany woke up later to see Newman looking over her, very worried, while all the time was trying to keep her innards inside with her hands. Both women were alive and survived Richie's wild rampage that nearly ended both their lives. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment, and Natasha remarked that it was the most traumatic experience to happen.

Richie is one of the two hippos living in the park after being rescued by the Jouberts. Another older hippo, Jessica, 21 years old, also lives in the park owned by the Joubert's, cites the Daily Mail.

The park's owner stated that the almost fatal attack last November 12 did not happen on their property. He added that he came upon the attack on the two and helped them.

Mr. Joubert told the outlet he struck the hippo in the soft bone area over the eyes, which caused the beast to let her go. Furthermore, even if he was at risk, he saved them nonetheless. He denied that his resident hippos did not attack the women, and claimed it was a wild beast.

Richie was rescued in 2012 when only a newborn barely several hours old, in a terrible storm where his mother was never found. The same also happened with Jessica, orphaned in March 2000 after bad flooding.

Related Article: Hippopotamus Assault Leaves Man Covered in Blood After Biting Its Arms, Shoulder, and Torso

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.