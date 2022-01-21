F-35 stealth fighter is becoming one of the significant components of the US forces on its naval ships, as seen by its deployment.

The jet exceeds conventional planes with Short Take-off and Landing (STOL) function that allows it to vertically land and take-off like rotorcraft.

Plus, its use on the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship, where the Marines armed with it can mount a varied response.

The F-35 Stealth Fighter

The F-35B Lightning II stationed with the Marine Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 landed with no mishap on the Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship. This 5th generation fighter features a chockfull of classified tech, with stealth as its prime asset, as per 19FortyFive.

According to the US Navy (USN), this is what the ship was designed for, all the crew and supporting organizations who worked to allow the recovery of these planes. They have responded to all the challenges that were placed before them.

Captain Joel Lang, the ship's commanding officer, said the crew on board had been away from their loved ones, getting the Lightning II onboard the vessel shows their time not squandered, according to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

An emphasis on the operations like recovering aircraft depicts the US Navy as a capable force. Other than aircraft carriers, Tripoli shows the navy can maximize its potential and opportunities in a war.

USS Tripoli Carrier

Amphibious assault ship development is vastly different compared to a nuclear aircraft carrier. Amphibs have fewer planes onboard with some limitations on the kind of plane they can operate. But these ships add to the number of planes that would confuse adversaries using the F-35 Stealth Fighter, cites Yahoo News.

More planes could be deployed to confuse the enemy, making their reaction off-key to the USN's strategy.

One of the ship's landing signal officers, Major Randy Brazile (VMFA-225), remarked that it was honored to support Tripoli in its initial fixed-wing flight certification. Marines and pilots of the ship have been part of the ship's trials.

USS Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship that is part of the operations of the Expeditionary Strike Group 3. Another personnel, 1st Class Paul Salame, remarked about recovering the F-35. He added that everything went fine and well in launching the first jet off the ship.

F-35 versions varied features

There are three variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter used by several branches of the military and used by several air forces in the world.

For the larger aircraft carriers not used on the amphibious ship, the F-35C is the one deployed on it that is assisted for take-off by mechanical steam catapults. The land-based version of the fighter, the A variant for conventional landing and take-off, is also available. One of the most versatile is the B-variant with the Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL), used by marine corps like the Italian and UK forces.

Depending on the versions, these variants land and take off, and they don't come cheap. But, they are versatile combat strike craft. The F-35 Stealth Fighter has impacted how commanders utilize their planes from land airbases to the USS Tripoli and the supercarriers.

