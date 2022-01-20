In March 2017, Eric Schwerin, Hunter Biden's longstanding business partner, wrote him an email outlining Rosemont Seneca Advisors' ownership holdings, which included a 5% share in Harves Amusement Parks and ownership in Harves Sports and Entertainment.

According to documents acquired by FOX Business, Hunter Biden's private equity business had an interest in a company owned by a Chinese executive with links to officials at the top echelons of the Communist Party of China as late as March 2017.

Hunter, President's former aide invested in a Chinese company

In July 2015, Hunter Biden received an email from Francis Person, who was a "special assistant" to Vice President Biden in the Senate and worked as an adviser to Vice President Biden from 2009 to 2014, asking him to visit his business partner, Bo Zhang, and his family in China the next month.

Harves Century Group is situated in Shenyang, China, and is the parent company of many Harves affiliates in the United States, including Harves Investment Group (HIG), Harves Global Entertainment, and Harves Sports. It is backed by the state-owned China Development Bank.

According to Person's 2015 email to Hunter Biden, the chairperson of Harves Century is Jenglan Shao, who is Zhang's mother, according to Person's website. Whether she is a citizen of the United States or not, her name appears on the Federal Election Commission's (FEC) website as a maxed-out donation to Person's failed 2016 campaign against then-Rep. Person's campaign that also had a maxed-out donor in Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C. Zhang. $2,700 was given by both Schwerin and Hunter Biden, according to Fox Business.

Read Also: Joe Biden Makes Tensions Worse With China by Sending Its Nuclear Submarine to Taiwan as US Pivot Continues in Asia

Secret Service allegedly redacted Hunter Biden's records improperly

According to two top Republican senators, the Secret Service inappropriately censored hundreds of pages of papers relating to Hunter Biden's international travel and reportedly suppressed information concerning travels to China, Russia, and other nations.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wrote to Secret Service Director James Murray on Tuesday, alleging that the agency "hid names and other information included in email communications surrounding Hunter Biden without any legitimate legal explanation."

On their request, the senators notably said that materials provided up "do not reflect whether Secret Service employees or Hunter Biden flew to Kazakhstan in May or June 2014" during a trip to Paris in May or June 2014. Last year, the Washington Examiner claimed that President Joe Biden, who was a vice president at the time, opted to leave his Secret Service bodyguards behind before going to Kazakhstan to pursue a contract on behalf of the Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

After being fired as director of the country's counterintelligence and anti-terror agency, Hunter Biden allegedly intended to meet with then-Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov, who was jailed on treason charges Saturday following his fall, New York Post reported.

Before going to Kazakhstan last year to negotiate a transaction on behalf of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, on whose board he served and was paid $50,000 per month, it was alleged that Biden opted to leave his Secret Service protection before leaving for the country on a business trip to Kazakhstan.

After being ousted as director of Kazakhstan's counterintelligence and anti-terror agency, Biden allegedly intended to meet with then-Kazakhstan Prime Minister Karim Massimov, who was imprisoned on treason charges on Saturday. Hunter and his father were seen with Massimov and his son in a Washington DC restaurant in an undated photo published by the Kazakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery in 2019. Biden was known to travel China, Russia, Mexico, Spain, and Italy during the' missing' years, according to the senators, per Mail Online.

Related Article: Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Writes Memoir, Detailing How Cheating, Drug Abuse of President's Son Destroyed Their Marriage

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.