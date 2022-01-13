In the run-up to the midterm elections, Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle will write a memoir detailing the breakdown of their 24-year marriage, his drug addiction, and his involvement with Beau's wife which might reveal more humiliating information about the first family.

Buhle has authored a book called "If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing," which will be released in June, according to People magazine. Hunter Biden spurred by a cocaine and alcohol problem, wasted the couple's money on drugs, drink, strippers, and prostitutes and had an affair with his late brother Beau's wife Hallie, according to the book.

Hunter Biden's ex-wife writes memoir

After discovering his relationship with his brother's widow, Buhle accused Hunter of having an affair, being 'emotionally abusive,' and taking Viagra, according to emails acquired by DailyMail.com. Before he found out that he was having an affair with his sister-in-law Hallie, she attempted for years to help him overcome his addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.

Hunter Biden, on the other hand, was rumored to have been having an affair with Hallie for six weeks, with now-President Joe Biden only learning about it when the newspaper's gossip department, Page Six, reached out for comment. Hunter Biden subsequently revealed in an interview with The New Yorker that he pleaded with his father to issue a statement endorsing the move.

Buhle discovered the affair when she discovered texts between the two lovers, as stated in Hunter Biden's memoir, 'Beautiful Things.' According to a source, Buhle "worked for years to assist Hunter Biden fight his addiction to crack cocaine and drinking." But then she discovered he was having an affair with his brother's wife. "He was a sicko," she remarked.

Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy are the couple's three daughters. Hunter Biden and ex-stripper Lunden Roberts had a kid out of wedlock. Hunter Biden married Melissa Cohen in 2019 after they dated for a short time. Beau Biden, the couple's first child, was born in the spring of 2020.

Read Also: Joe Biden Urges Senate Democrats' Unification To Pass Voting Rights Bill; Mitch McConnell Rips the President's Speech

Kathleen Buhle opens up about identity lost after divorce

Buhle was dating again by spring 2019, and she was relying heavily on her friend, former First Lady Michelle Obama. "You guys are irrationally terrified of Kathleen," Hunter Biden said to his father in a text message in March 2019, as per Daily Mail..

According to Page Six, Buhle said in legal filings filed in a Washington, D.C. Superior Court on Feb. 23, 2017, that Biden had spent money on prostitutes, drugs, and booze. Biden stated that he was intimately connected with his late brother Beau's wife, Hallie, before the couple formalized their divorce in April 2017.

Penguin Random House, Buhle's publisher, said the book discusses how Hunter's ex-wife went from "working-class beginnings" to "losing her maiden name and a part of herself in becoming Kathleen Biden," as well as how she rediscovered a "feeling of identity, purpose, and pleasure" at the end of her marriage.

In his memoir Beautiful Things, Biden also discusses his drug addiction, divorce, and dealing with the loss of his brother Beau. The book was released on April 6 and sold 10,638 copies in its first week, placing it at No. 12 on the list of best-selling hardback nonfiction in the United States.

Biden, aged 51, married Melissa Cohen, a South African divorced filmmaker, in a private ceremony on May 19, 2019. On March 28, 2020, the couple had their first child, a boy. Biden is the father of five children, one of whom was born in 2018 with an Arkansas lady. In 2020, Biden decided to pay the former adult club dancer child support after a legal struggle, Washington Examiner reported.

Related Article: Hunter Biden Debuts First Art Exhibition Amid Ethical Concerns After President's Nominee Attends The Show

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.