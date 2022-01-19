Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, walked away during a heated discussion with New York Post writer Steven Nelson by saying, "I think we're done!"

On Monday, Psaki held a news conference with a tight schedule and just about 25 minutes to answer questions. But that didn't stop Nelson from answering the same question three times regarding a Vanity Fair piece on COVID-19 testing, as well as a follow-up about President Joe Biden's visit to his Wilmington home.

Jen Psaki defends Joe Biden's Delaware visitor logs

Nelson was curious about "which administration officials attended the October 22nd meeting." Nelson also asked, "Was President Biden personally briefed on that recommendation at the time before it was turned over?"

Psaki did not directly address Nelson's questions, but she looked to be arguing that the data she did present rendered it irrelevant, as per Mediaite vi MSN.

Despite the fact that President Biden spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the president's refusal to provide visitor logs from his Delaware properties on Tuesday.

After Biden spent extended periods of time at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes, the Post questioned Psaki at her daily press conference if the White House's decision not to make the Delaware logs public still stood. Before dismissing the reporter's third question regarding a separate issue, Psaki justified the travels.

In his first year in office, Biden spent all or part of 101 days in Delaware. In August, Psaki informed The Washington Post that no visitor logs from Biden's homes in the First State would be provided.

Biden is facing criticism from the press for granting fewer interviews and news conferences than his predecessors, despite promising to head the most open government ever. On Wednesday, the last day of his first year in office, he will hold his second solo White House press conference.

The White House should provide the Delaware visitor records as soon as possible, according to Tom Fitton, head of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, which has fought for openness in White House visitor logs for years, according to New York Post.

Jen Psaki takes shot at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Psaki clashed with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on school mask rules. Despite the incoming governor's order prohibiting masks, the press secretary supported her child's school's choice to keep them in place.

One of Youngkin's first directives, which he signed on Saturday, mandated school districts to give parents the option of opting out of their children being masked at school. Psaki stated that she had a personal stake in the topic because her child attends Arlington schools and that Youngkin's children do not attend Arlington schools.

Youngkin was asked what he would do if Arlington declared it would not comply, according to Psaki. On Saturday, Youngkin, Virginia's first Republican governor in more than a decade, published a list of 11 day-one executive orders. One of them pledged to give Virginia parents more control over their children's education and upbringing by enabling them to choose whether or not their youngster wears a mask at school.

Youngkin campaigned on a platform of ending COVID-19-related school closures and combating critical race theory and other progressive beliefs in the classroom. Youngkin's successful campaign has been cited by Republicans as a model ahead of the November elections, in which they aim to retake the House, Daily Mail reported.

