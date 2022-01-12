Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that he will run for re-election as the Senate's top Republican leader at the end of the year, thereby ruling out any prospect of a Republican leadership change.

Former President Trump has blasted McConnell in recent months after he blamed Trump for encouraging the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. After voting for a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure program and a proposal to enable Democrats to lift the debt ceiling by themselves with a simple majority vote, McConnell has become a focus of Trump's rage.

Mitch McConnell has no plans to step down

McConnell, who is 80 in February, said on Tuesday that he had no intentions to step down as Senate Republican leader anytime soon. Only a few days ago, Senate Republican Whip John Thune made a similar assertion, McConnell's senior deputy, made the same news, ended months of speculation by announcing his candidacy for a fourth Senate term over the weekend.

Thune will be allowed to continue as the Republican whip for another two years before being forced to resign at the end of 2024 due to the Senate Republican Conference's term-limit regulations for leadership positions. The top executive, on the other hand, is not subject to term limits, as per The Hill.

Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, promised on Tuesday to effectively shut down a "post-nuclear Senate" as Democrats rush to a vote on changing the Senate's 60-vote filibuster in the coming weeks. This isn't the first time McConnell has threatened to filibuster legislation.

When Democrats initially won control of the Senate last year, he made essentially identical remarks and looked ready to advocate for an end to the legislative filibuster. However, these fresh remarks come at a time when Democrats appear to be more committed than ever to eliminating the filibuster.

On Tuesday, McConnell cautioned that the Senate's "authority to establish the agenda," which is currently "exclusively in the hands of the majority," might be taken away by using Senate "Rule XIV," which allows any senator to put a bill on the Senate's calendar.

That remark came after McConnell launched an initial attack on the problem on Monday night when he invoked Rule XIV to put numerous GOP proposals on the agenda. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., responded by offering to vote on the bills at a simple-majority threshold if Democrats received simple-majority votes on the elections bills. Schumer had threatened to bring filibuster changes up for a vote next week if Republicans did not vote for Democrats' elections bills, according to Fox News.

McConnell, Collins urge Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to run for Senate

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is being urged to run for Senate by McConnell, Maine Senator Susan Collins, and other Republicans. In recent months, McConnell and Florida Senator Rick Scott, who heads the Republicans' Senate campaign arm, have had many meetings with Hogan about recruiting.

McConnell's deputy Steven Law, who heads a McConnell-aligned super PAC, has also spoken with Hogan. Elaine Chao, McConnell's wife, has also tried to attract Hogan. She previously worked in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations.

Senate Republicans with a more moderate bent have also attempted to do so. Other officials in Washington have provided internal polls or made financial commitments in an attempt to persuade Hogan that, if he ran for Senate, he would have a good chance of winning, as per Newsweek via MSN.

