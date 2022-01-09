Meghan Markle, Prince William's sister-in-law, accused his wife of making her weep at a bridesmaid fitting, leaving him "reeling."

In a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that the Duchess of Cambridge had made her weep and "very wounded."

Despite being dubbed the Fab Four initially, tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as their spouses, were at an all-time high in the months after Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, according to The Sun.

Prince William furious with Meghan Markle

Earlier reports claimed that Meghan had "left Kate in tears" after a "stressful" fitting over her demands for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaids' dress. Meghan, 40, then claimed the exact reverse had occurred, accusing Kate of causing her to weep.

After Harry and Meghan made various claims against his wife and family, William, 39, was left "reeling" and his brain was "all over the place," according to a royal insider who spoke to the Sunday Times. In the days following the interview, he was obliged to publicly proclaim that the royals were "very much not a racist family."

Meghan stated she had forgiven Kate during the interview, but sources allege she slammed the door in her sister-in-face law's when she carried flowers to Nottingham Cottage, the Sussexes' residence at the time.

"There were no tears from anybody," Omid Scobie, a novelist and close friend of the Sussexes, said in Finding Freedom. It was later alleged that the "rift" occurred when Kate advised the bridesmaids should follow royal etiquette by wearing tights, which Meghan disagreed with.

Meghan was taken aback when the "opposite" of what she believed happened became public, causing her to be blamed for something she had no control over and that had happened to her. When Oprah asked Meghan for further facts, she said it would be unjust to go into more detail now that Kate had apologized, as per Mirror.

Read Also: Prince Charles, Prince William Are Furious While Queen Elizabeth Won't Fund Prince Andrew's Sex Abuse Case After Accuser Refuses Settlement Bid

Fans, royal family celebrate Kate Middleton's 40th birthday

Fans and members of the royal family have been celebrating the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on social media, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall being among the first to do so on Sunday morning.

Charles and Camilla's official Twitter and Instagram accounts have been updated with a number of stunning photographs. In one touching shot, Kate is seen staring across at her father-in-law, while in another, she is seen smiling beside the Queen and Camilla, who is dressed elegantly in a white suit jacket. Kate looked lovely in a maroon turtleneck sweater with her brown locks framing her pretty features in a third snapshot provided by the royals.

In advance of Kate's big day on Sunday, Kensington Palace shared three additional breathtaking images of the mother-of-three wearing Alexander McQueen outfits and jewelry lent to her by the Queen.

It's unclear where Kate will spend her birthday weekend, but she might be celebrating with her husband Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at the Cambridges' rural residence in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Kate would very certainly have spent the weekend with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings, James and Pippa, and their families, given how close she is to them. James is married to Alizee Thevenet, a French woman, and Pippa Matthews has two children, Arthur and Grace, with her husband James Matthews, Hello Magazine reported.

Related Article: QUEEN-IN-WAITING: How Kate Middleton Prepares For the Throne

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.