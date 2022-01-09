Former United States President Donald Trump is once again promoting another baseless conspiracy where he blames federal agents for being responsible for the unprecedented Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack.

On Sunday, the Republican businessman released a statement where he said that "Americans aren't buying into the" work of a bipartisan House committee investigating the deadly Capitol Hill attack. The former president also referred to the term "fedsurrection" during his unproven claims against agents.

Trump's Criminal Referral

A former Trump White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, who was previously fired for his ties to white nationalists and then rehired, was one of the proponents of the new conspiracy. Trump's statement congratulated Beattie and Revolver News for their exposure of the Fake News' false narrative surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 incident.

Trump said that with the help of Beattie's work and the help of others, Americans across the country were no longer buying into the "Unselect Committee's" attempts to fool more than 75 million citizens of the United States. The term he used to refer to federal agents and their alleged insurrection also became trending on social media, Independent reported.

During a Thursday interview with Republican congressman Matt Gaet,Beattie alleged that a passenger onboard a "Hippies for Trump" bus stopped just outside the justice department on Jan. 5, 2021. The former Trump official said that these people were the ones responsible for removing the fencing in the area.

The former Trump White House speechwriter said that the actions that day created the conditions for the Capitol Hill riot. Beattie added that Trump supporters who were in the area the following day did not even know they were trespassing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested 738 people for their involvement in the unprecedented incident. Many of whom were charged for trespassing in the area, among a number of other crimes, Yahoo News reported.

Conspiracy Theory

While Beattie's claim that there was a "Hippies for Trump" van that stopped outside the justice department was quickly spread online within a week of the anniversary of the Capitol siege, it had no basis in reality and no evidence of it ever actually happening.

The situation comes as former President Trump could face criminal referral for his alleged involvement and stoke of the unprecedented Capitol Hill riot. Several members of Congress said on Sunday that the Republican businessman cannot hide behind immunity from criminal prosecution over the incident.

On that same day, lawmakers from both parties, including moderate Republicans, warned that Trump will not be spared criminal liability should he be proven to have coordinated the attack. Mike Rounds, a Republican senator from South Dakota, said during an interview that when Trump left office on Jan. 20, 2021, he lost all immunity from prosecution.

In his remarks, Rounds said that the shield of the presidency did not apply to someone who was already a former president. The senator added that everyone in the United States was subject to the courts of the country.

While the House panel did not have the authority to pursue criminal charges against Trump for his involvement in the Capitol Hill siege, they can provide the justice department with sufficient evidence, the New York Times reported.



