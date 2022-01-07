Parents express their frustrations over the return of virtual learning set up due to the omicron-driven surge of COVID-19 cases in the US.

In Detroit, the district announced that the 50,000 students would be once again having their remote learning at home via their laptops or desktop computers. Though this setup is only temporary that will last until January 14, at least, as per Associated Press.

However, a lot of parents who juggle the demands of work and home are upset. Among them is Latonya Peterson, a single mom who works more than 60 hours a week at two jobs in Detroit. She said, her son's remote learning affects her job performance as she had to help her son in his lessons.

There are days that she choose to take off days from her work, but not all off days are paid.

Though the vast majority of US districts seem to be going back to face-to-face classroom learning, large school systems in Cleveland, Newark, Milwaukee, and New Jersey have returned to remote learning as COVID-19 numbers shoot up and infected school staff. Other smaller districts followed, like those in Detroit Chicago, and Washington.

Concerns On Student's Well-Being

Remote learning had negative impacts on the health of many students. Over the last two years, hundreds of kids have developed mental health problems, a serious concern that experts want to address according to an ABC report.

Other students admit that in-person classes are still the best way of learning. In Detroit, both Peterson's son, Joshua Jackson, 16, would rather attend in-person classes because he has difficulties in focusing in a virtual classroom setup. He feels like he "learned less".

Teachers Getting Sick

The closure of schools is mostly driven by large numbers of teachers calling in sick.

On Thursday, Chicago students have been out of school for two days straight after school officials failed to establish an agreement with the teacher's union. The union wants to have remote learning back due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, per New York Times.

In Philadelphia, 216 public schools turned to remote learning last week which bothered parents due to the small preparation period.

In Detroit, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wrote a letter to parents pointing out that a return to in-person learning would post higher risks to get infected. He said that increasing the vaccination rate in their area is can help significantly in turning things around.

In Detroit, only 44% of 5 and older have been vaccinated, which is lower in comparison to the 63% statewide rate.

In Chicago, legal secretary Jennifer Baez believes that remote learning is the best learning mode for her son until the spike in COVID-19 cases goes down. She said is not confident if her kids will be wearing their masks diligently and if the proper health safety precautions are being observed in school.

For Baez, a former COVID-19 patient, as a mom, she has to "roll with the punches" and adapt to the current situation. Something she has been doing for two years. Most likely, she already got used to it.

