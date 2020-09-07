One thing is crystal clear: Screen-based instruction will be the new normal for numerous students in countries easing lockdown measures. This is amid schools reopening this fall with wholly remote or hybrid learning models. Protecting children's eyesight would be the main concern.

With the COVID-19 pandemic upending and disrupting our daily routines. While most adults work from home, children and young adults participate in classes although merely virtually.

In one of your consultations, the doctor must have implored you to place a limit on your child's screen time. As the youngsters participate in the class in front of a screen, they usually spend up to six hours in front of the computer, reported TMC Healthcare.

The health of our children's eyes is a topic of focus in order to prevent an unnecessary trip to an eye care professional. If you start early, you can get your child settled into healthy eye habits by implementing preventive measures, reported Moms.

Parents and their children will need to combat the discomfort and long-term damage before they begin.

"If you're concentrating on the screen, you don't blink as often as you should. So the eyes become dry. They become irritated," according to Dr. Ken Nischal, the chief of pediatric ophthalmology at UPMC Children's Hospital, reported CBS Pittsburgh.

Here are preventive measures:

1. Keep a Safe Distance From Devices

"With reading in general, we used to read at 16 inches away from the eyes. Now, what we're finding, particularly with phones, is that they're reading at 10 to 12 inches away," stated Dr. Millicent Knight, an optometrist and spokesperson for the Global Myopia Awareness Coalition, reported The Baltimore Sun.

The eyes focus intently on the screen in this proximity as opposed to being relaxed and in the direct position when looking at something farther. This technique is important to protect children's eyesight.

2. Rest the Eyes

For every 2 hours looking at the screen, have your child rest their eyes for 15 minutes. They should do other activities in that time frame.

The 20-20-20 rule is also efficient with an alarm set up. For every 20 minutes, have your kid look away from the screen for 20 seconds and situate their sight at an object situated 20 feet away.

3. Blue-Light Blocking Glasses

These computer glasses made for children could protect their eyesight from harmful blue light emitted by computer screens.

However, definitive evidence has yet to surface that they are deemed safe with mere anecdotal support for them diminishing eye strain and fatigue.

4. Keep an Eye Out for Symptoms of Eyesight Problems

Vision problems could be connoted by headaches, muscle strain, blurred vision, excessive tearing, eye rubbing, a wandering or shaky eye, pupils that are not aligned, or a pupil that could appear milky or clear in a photograph.

Uncorrected vision problems could also imply an emotional impact.

5. Do Not Skip Vision Screenings

Vision screenings are necessary to detect probable eyesight issues among children and should not be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Consult with your eye doctor for their safety protocols for check-ups with patients. Some may even be able to do screenings online to protect their children's eyesight.

