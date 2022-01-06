Don't be discouraged if you didn't receive the last stimulus check. You still have time to apply for the money if you're eligible. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March 2021, included the third wave of stimulus payments. Millions of Americans and their dependent children received up to $1,400 apiece beginning that month.

The IRS has until December 31 to send the stimulus checks to those who were qualified. If you haven't received your payment or received less than you were entitled to, you can use the Recovery Rebate Credit to recover the money on your 2021 tax return.

Eligible Americans can claim stimulus check in 2022

"Even if you don't regularly submit a tax return, you'll need to file a 2021 tax return if you're qualified," the IRS stated in a statement, CNBC reported. If you believe you are qualified for the Recovery Rebate Credit, you must specify the amount of stimulus money you got this year if any, and the amount you should have received.

People who received 2021 economic impact payments will receive a notice, Letter 6475, from the agency to assist with this calculation. A record of the funds provided will be included in the letter and notice of additional payments required for qualifying beneficiaries. Using the IRS Form 1040 Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet or an online tax software application, you'll need this information to figure out how much money you'll get.

New stimulus checks in 2022

This fall, Ohio State University students will receive an additional $46 million in federal financial aid. Since the outbreak, more than 87 million dollars have been distributed to Ohio State students. As a result of this assistance, thousands of them received emergency grants, as per The East County Gazette.

Meanwhile, the state of California has sent hundreds of dollars in stimulus payments to low- and middle-income citizens around the state. According to BGR, 1,000 stimulus checks were delivered to citizens reentering the workforce in places including Arizona and Connecticut.

Unemployed people in Connecticut are only paid if they have been out of employment for eight weeks. In Arizona, employees who take up a part-time job will earn a $1,000 payment, those who work full-time would receive a $2,000 payment.

Over 3,000 households in New Mexico will receive $452 in one-time payments as part of an emergency financial assistance program. "The one-time payment is for low-income state citizens who did not receive federal pandemic stimulus funding," the state said. In July of this year, the first set of payouts was released."

State officials in Oklahoma recently announced the following. College students eligible for federal financial aid would get about $13 million. This money would be given to student teachers only. Florida offered a $1,000 incentive to teachers and administrators earlier this year. In recent weeks, Governor Ron DeSantis suggested another round of incentives.'

The fourth stimulus check remains unlikely to happen

Per The Sun, the White House talks about a new stimulus package, but another round of federal checks seems unlikely. Stimulus payments are intended to help a stumbling economy by providing individuals with additional money to spend.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, three different stimulus packages have been enacted into law. Direct payments of $1,200 were given in the first stimulus package, while $600 was delivered to Americans in the second.

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Act included $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans in the latest stimulus payments. It's unclear what a new stimulus package would look like if it were to pass, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is in "continuous talks" with senators.

