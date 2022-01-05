In the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors are requesting an inquiry into a juror's claims that he was a victim of sex abuse as the suspect's defense seeks another trial for their client.

In a letter, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan that the juror's claims that were published in several interviews by media outlets "merit attention by the Court." The media outlets did not identify the juror in question, and none of the jurors in the case were identified during Maxwell's trial.

Juror's Sex Abuse Claims

Prosecutors suggested in their letter to have Nathan schedule a hearing after about a month and also schedule lawyers to file briefs regarding the applicable law and the scope of the hearing. In their letter, they said that the government respectfully submits that any juror investigation should be conducted exclusively under the supervision of the Court.

If Judge Nathan decides to act on the issue and conduct a hearing, her staff should "promptly contact the juror to notify him" and inquire whether or not he would like a lawyer to be appointed in connection with it. The juror in question allegedly said that he quickly finished the prospective juror questionnaire and was not asked if he had been a victim of sex abuse, Politico reported.

Read Also: Biden Urges Americans To Get COVID-19 Jabs, Says Omicron Should 'Alarm' The Unvaccinated

Maxwell's defense attorneys wrote a letter to Judge Nathan saying that the Court can and should order a new trial on Wednesday afternoon. The juror in question, identified only by his first and middle names, Scotty David, said that he shared his experience with sexual abuse while the panel was deliberating, helping the other jurors to decide to convict the suspect.

The defense team's request is an immediate counter to the prosecutors seeking an inquiry into the juror's claims, saying the judge should order an entirely new trial if one of the jurors did not answer truthfully on their questionnaire. In an interview, Scott David said he knew what was happening when he was sexually abused.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial

In a separate interview, the juror said the other jurors could come around after he shared his own experience with sexual abuse. The situation comes after Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts after a month-long trial in Manhattan federal court where she faces up to 65 years in prison, the New York Post reported.

A second juror who spoke under the condition of anonymity said that they also shared experiences of sexual abuse that helped shape the panel's verdict. The disclosures by the two jurors could become especially problematic if they did not note their experience during jury selection.

A confidential questionnaire was given out to each of the juror candidates and asked whether they or any of their relatives or friends were the victims of sexual abuse or harassment. Judge Nathan on Wednesday set a schedule for motions on Maxwell's bid for a new trial, which gives the defense until Jan. 19 to file a motion and setting Feb. 2 as the deadline for the government's response, the New York Times reported.

Related Article: US Arrests, Charges Ex-Colombian Soldier Suspect in Assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise



Related Article: US Arrests, Charges Ex-Colombian Soldier Suspect in Assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.