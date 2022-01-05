According to top Taliban officials, the Taliban, which has been sanctioned by the United Nations for terrorism, has begun talks with neighboring countries about recovering Afghan planes that Afghan pilots used to flee to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan after the Taliban took control in August.

The exact number of Afghan planes that have flown to Central Asian nations is unknown, but according to certain estimates, there are over 164 planes. In August, the Taliban organization recaptured control in Afghanistan after weeks of the triumphant march on Kabul with little to no resistance.

In early September, the Taliban resurrected the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, commanded by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a significant player in the first Taliban administration. Thousands of Afghans sought to flee the country, fearing vengeance from the Taliban and denial of their basic rights and freedoms, Big News Network reported.

Taliban admits tensions against Pakistan

The Taliban recognized Pakistani tensions on Tuesday, saying that "issues" with Islamabad will be resolved through diplomatic channels. The Taliban government's Foreign Ministry spokesperson acknowledged that there have been few incidents along the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent months, just days after Pakistan's Foreign Minister admitted that there are "complications" regarding the Pak-Afghan border fencing along the Durand Line.

It's important to remember that Pakistan and Afghanistan have traditionally had a tense relationship over the almost 2,600-kilometer Durand Line, which has been a source of friction and strife between them since Islamabad began installing walls along the border.

Despite Pakistan's assertions that it has walled most of its borderlands, the situation continues to be troublesome. Notably, the problem persisted throughout Ashraf Ghani's prior administration.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said earlier this week that the Pak-Afghan border barrier has "some challenges," and that the issue is being discussed with the Taliban, as per Republic World.

According to Qureshi, "some miscreants" have exaggerated the incident. His remarks come after a video surfaced showing Taliban gunmen removing a section of the Pak-Afghan border barrier on their side of the border.

Read Also: US Arrests, Charges Ex-Colombian Soldier Suspect in Assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise

Taliban orders to behead mannequins

Meanwhile, the Taliban is said to have ordered the beheading of mannequins in Afghan clothing stores, saying that the dolls violate Islamic norms. The directive is alleged to have been issued by Afghanistan's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the western province of Herat.

The Taliban's decision to outlaw mannequins has been criticized by local businessmen. The new laws, according to commentators, would make things much more difficult for businesses, which are already struggling to remain afloat under the Taliban's new administration.

The mannequins were referred to as "statues" by Aziz Rahman, the head of the ministry's local arm, who accused people of worshipping them in violation of Islamic law. Those who disobey the decision, according to Rahman, would suffer severe consequences.

Marzia Babakarkhail, an Afghan family court judge who now resides in the United Kingdom, told The Independent that the Taliban's order to remove the heads of mannequins indicates "who they truly are."

Related Article: Pakistan, Taliban Militants Agree on Ceasefire After Weeks of Negotiations

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.