Poland is erecting a border wall in response to end the migrant crisis, once and for all. Belarus, its close neighbor, is alleged to have used migrants in the form of hybrid warfare to overload the border, sow disorder and confusion in the EU. Hopefully, the 115-mile wall would solve the problem of illegal immigration.

Building a border wall could end the crisis

The Polish Ministry of the Interior has verified the news on Twitter. As posted on social media, the barricade will be constructed throughout 186 kilometers and divided into four sections.

It is to decrease project duration as practicable by working on various sections and confirmed by Brigadier Wioleta Gorzkowska, the Deputy Commander in Chief.

In 2021, streaming immigrants were heading into the Poland-Belarus border, causing chaos to border security. It also revealed that the bloc is vulnerable when crashed by numerous refugees wanting to enter the EU.

Tensions broke, and the foreigners were driven back by pepper spray-laced water cannons to dissuade them from pushing on. Freezing and substandard living conditions were questioned by groups concerned about a humanitarian crisis, reported the Express UK.

Belarus had to give on-the-spot shelter to migrants who said that Germany was where they wanted to go, not Poland as most of them were. There are still many of them stranded at the borderlands.

Despite numerous unsuccessful attempts to breach the boundary in the frigid cold, numerous refugees remain optimistic that they'll be brought inside. Poland is erecting a border wall that will lessen the problems that migration causes.

Read Also: Movement of Russian Armor and Troops to the North Ukraine Border A Reminder to NATO Putin is not Playing Games

Migrant reasons out intent to cross border

One of the migrants, Ahmed Rebaz, said that his life in Iraq was dangerous and hard. There is the threat of ISIS, and more dangers cited the Star Tribune.

A sizable group of migrants, largely Iraqi Kurds, are stuck in Belarus at the border crossing with Poland from November 8. Many immigrants escape conflict or desperation from native countries, intending to get to Germany or other Bloc members.

#BREAKING Polish lawmakers approve Belarus border wall amid migrant crisis pic.twitter.com/2PmwzBMLBF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 29, 2021

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has been angered by accusations that his regime has resorted to hybrid warfare on the European Union, denied it and called it hogwash.

Brussels is livid that he is enticing many migrants intentionally that they can push on to the west of Europe. The underlying agenda is to put pressure on the shared border with the Poles, to get back at sanctions against him.

It's all lies, he says. Instead, the crisis is the blocs own doing, said critics to Brussels.

Red Cross assistance to migrants

The Belarusian Red Cross has confirmed that 600 migrants are camped at the Bruzgi logistic center in late December. It's a facility where they've set up a temporary camp by installing beds and shelters in the rows where cargo containers were once.

Human rights groups have condemned the Poles policy, which has received broad support from other European nations working to avoid a massive rise in immigration.

Poland erecting a border wall has support from its government and the EU that has been exposed to a weak border policy.

Related Article: Russia Probes EU's Reaction in the Ongoing Migrant Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.