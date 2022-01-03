President Biden had to weather snowstorm while he was aboard the Air Force One as the city came to a halt due to a snowfall. The video of Biden eventually exiting the plane went viral fast, with social media users comparing him to former President Donald Trump.

After airport employees labored in the heavy snow to move the stairlift to the jet's door, Biden was able to exit the plane. Because Marine One, the presidential helicopter that typically transports the president from Joint Base Andrews to the White House, was grounded due to the weather, Biden was forced to drive through the sleet after spending the weekend at home in Delaware.

Biden returns to White House in snowstorm

The president was stuck on the tarmac for 30 minutes after the truck transporting the stairs was pushed by workers as it struggled through the snow. As he walked down the stairwell, Biden covered his face against the snow, closely followed by a Secret Service agent, as per The Independent.

To deal with the snowy DC streets, the president's armored limousine was swapped for an SUV version. In the snowstorm, the drive from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to the White House, which normally takes around 30 minutes because the capital's streets are closed to the commander in chief, took more than an hour.

After his helicopter from Delaware was grounded due to weather, Biden traveled to the White House via motorcade from Joint Base Andrews. It comes as a result of heavy snowstorms that hit parts of the United States on Monday. Throughout the afternoon, up to 10cm of snow is expected in parts of the District of Columbia, northern Virginia, and central Maryland, The Sun reported.

According to FlightAware, more than half of the flights at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport were delayed or canceled.

With the storm warning extending from northern Alabama to Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland, more than 500,000 people were without power. Thundersnow was likely in certain areas, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

Biden is five points behind Donald Trump in the polls

Meanwhile, according to the current polls, not only does Biden's personal popularity rating remain low, but he would lose a general election to former President Donald Trump by nearly five points.

Biden and his aides have repeatedly stated that the 79-year-old intends to run for president again in 2024, when he will be 86 years old. In a hypothetical match-up, though, an average of surveys collected by Real Clear Politics shows Trump beating Biden by 4.8 percentage points.

The surveys included in the range were done in the six weeks leading up to December 19, and reveal that on average, 46 percent of voters support Trump, while just 41.2 percent say they would vote for Biden.

It demonstrates Biden's problem as his government deals with a new wave of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, consumer concerns about rising prices, and the failure of his domestic spending plans. Consumer prices had climbed 6.8% over the previous 12 months, a 39-year high, according to data released in November.

Per Daily Mail, the polls range from a Rasmussen Reports poll of 1200 likely voters showing Trump a 13-point lead to a Wall Street Journal sample giving Biden a one-point lead. The idea of confronting Trump in a rematch in the 2020 election, according to Biden, makes it even more appealing.

