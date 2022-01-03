In a stressful phone conversation from behind bars, Ghislaine Maxwell learnt that her young husband had moved on with a pretty yoga instructor.

After leaving his first wife and mother of his two children, Scott Borgerson, 46, secretly married Maxwell, 60, in 2016. He had promised to support Maxwell at first, even offering to put up millions of pounds in shared assets as part of her $28.5 million bail. However, their marriage ended.

Jeffrey Epstein's "madam" may face 65 years imprisonment

Maxwell had been living with Borgerson, a tech CEO, at a beachside mansion in Manchester-on-Sea, Massachusetts. However after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested and charged with child sex offenses in 2019, Maxwell fled the residence to protect her stepchildren.

Maxwell recruited Matt Hellier, a former British special forces soldier, to protect her and traveled from safe house to safe house until she decided to purchase a home called "Tukedaway" in small Bradford, New Hampshire, for $1 million cash at the beginning of 2020. Most weekends, Borgerson and his children would pay a visit. Hundreds of FBI officials burst down the property's gates in July 2020 and arrested Maxwell on child sex and sex trafficking charges, which she was convicted of this week.

According to the BBC, former New York prosecutor Sarah Krissoff expects the court to "impose a very harsh punishment" on Maxwell. Robert Maxwell's daughter was found guilty on five counts, including conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation of a minor under the age of 17 for the purpose of sexual conduct.

Count two, enticing of a minor under the age of 17 to travel with the purpose to engage in sexual behavior, was the sole charge Maxwell was found not guilty of throughout her trial. The most serious accusation against Maxwell is sex trafficking, which carries a possible penalty of 40 years in jail. In the end, the socialite might face a sentence of up to 65 years in jail.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell's husband?

Maxwell declared her marital status in a bail application when she was arrested in 2020. Although she did not name her spouse, it has been generally reported that her husband's name is Scott Borgerson and that they got married in 2016. Maxwell is 16 years older than her husband, Borgerson, who is thought to be 44 years old. There has never been an official record of their marriage discovered, nor has there ever been any legal documents verifying their marriage.

Per SCMP, Borgerson stated in 2019 that he was not "dating" Maxwell and would not comment on their relationship. Borgerson's name, as well as others cited in support of the bail application, was censored and never made public. Maxwell's brother Ian said that the family was unaware, but not surprised, that she was married. Despite his protestations, Borgerson is still thought to be her partner.

In 2013, the pair met while presenting at an event related to ocean protection in Reykjavik. Borgerson was married at the time, but he was so smitten with Maxwell that he divorced his wife to be with her. He was "captivated" by Maxwell's strong circles. During the meeting in Reykjavik, the UK's Daily Mail released the first known photo of the couple together. It is one of the few photographs of the two that has been made public.

