Republicans are opposing President Joe Biden's court nominees, marking the latest escalation of an increasingly partisan fight in the Senate over the nation's courts.

According to The Hill review of the votes, most Republicans have voted for only a few of the 40 judicial candidates confirmed by the Senate this year, with each GOP senator voting for fewer than five nominees on average.

It's a specified condition from the Obama years that, unless there's a US Supreme Court reversal, would usher in a "new normal" in what has always been a routine but important aspect of the Senate's work: approving judicial nominations.

When asked about the Republican resistance, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, pointed out that several Democrats on the panel immediately began opposing former President Trump's candidates.

According to The Heritage Foundation's judicial appointments tracker, more than 92 percent of Biden's court nominees received "no" votes from more than 25 percent of senators, compared to 18.2 percent at the same stage during previous President Obama's term.

It's closer to, but still greater than, the nearly 68 percent of Trump's judicial candidates who received "no" votes from more than 25% of senators. Due to President Biden's "disastrous policies," Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee warned on Saturday that Democrats will be wiped out in the 2022 midterm elections.

During an interview on "Justice With Judge Jeanine," Huckabee slammed Biden's management of the economy, as well as the coronavirus outbreak, and stated his lack of creating positive outcomes for the American people will lead to a "great electoral sweep" for Republicans.

Huckabee stated that because Biden had never held a regular job outside of being a politician in Washington, DC, he was out of touch with common Americans and the issues that affect their lives, leading him to misunderstand how his actions affect working people across the country.

Republicans urge Supreme Court to reject Biden's private vaccine mandate

Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans are seeking the Supreme Court to prohibit President Biden's vaccination mandate for private enterprises with 100 or more personnel, alleging that the president and his administration are exceeding their power. On Thursday, the court received a brief signed by 47 senators and 136 members of the House of Representatives.

The United States' mandate Occupational Safety and Health Administration was initially planned to come into place on January 4. It was first halted in the courts before being reinstated on appeal. On January 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments.

The Biden administration has submitted its own brief urging the court to allow its requirement to remain, a move that OSHA believes will save 6,500 lives and save roughly 250,000 hospitalizations within the following six months. Department of Justice attorneys claimed the 1970 statute that established OSHA was clear that the policy fell "squarely within OSHA's statutory jurisdiction," as per Daily Mail.

But the White House faces pushback from Republican state attorneys general and conservative groups. Reps. Elise Stefanik, Jim Banks, Virginia Foxx, Rick Allen, and Sen. Mike Braun lead a group of 183 Republicans in Congress who are concerned about government overreach.

