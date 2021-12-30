A teacher from Michigan shared her unique experience traveling on a plane while positive for COVID-19.

The woman, Marisa Fotieo, was on her Icelandair flight to Switzerland with her brother and father days before Christmas when she suddenly felt her throat itch and hurt.

Fotieo took out a rapid test that she had in her bag and, after two minutes, saw two lines on the stick, which meant that she was positive for COVID-19.

Since her plane was up in the air and there was no way for the pilot to conduct an emergency landing, Fotieo had no other choice but to quarantine inside the bathroom for five hours.

Michigan teacher quarantined at Iceland hotel for 10 days

After landing, she was quarantined at a Red Cross hotel for ten days. Since her dad and brother didn't show any symptoms and got negative PCR test results, they could board their flight from Iceland to Switzerland.

Fotieo waited for ten days before she managed to travel to her destination, reunite with her brother and father, and continue their vacation.

Icelandair passenger grateful to flight attendant

During a recent interview, Fotieo expressed her gratitude to Icelandair flight attendant Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir, who made her feel comfortable while quarantining in the bathroom.

Rocky also helped the Michigan woman reach out to a quarantine hotel facility. And while she was there, the flight attendant sent her flowers and checked up on her regularly.

"Rocky was so sweet and brought me water and snacks, and told me that would be my own little space. She bought me flowers and a little Christmas tree with lights so I could hang it. It was so heartfelt, and she's just an angel," Fotieo said via the Huffington Post.

The passenger added that she would've cried the whole ten days while she was in quarantine if not for Rocky. She's also grateful to the airline for turning her scary experience into a joyful and memorable one.

Fotieo said she has plans to meet up with the flight attendant that helped her because she's eternally grateful to Rocky for the time and effort she put in taking care of her.

Rocky explained why she was extra nice to the passenger. The flight attendant said she knew that Fotieo didn't have family or friends in Iceland that's why she wanted to make her feel comfortable.

The flight attendant also wanted to be that person that would be nice to the passenger because kindness is what the world needs today.

Flight cancelations soared on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

According to CNN, Fotieo is fully vaccinated, and she has already received her booster. Since she's a teacher who works with children, she gets tested for COVID-19 regularly.

People confirmed that Fotieo isn't the only person whose holiday plans changed due to COVID-19. Flight cancelations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day reached an all-time high due to the rising cases of Omicron across the globe.

On Monday, 441,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded due to Omicron, which is highly transmissible.

