At least five people were reported dead, including the suspect, after a Colorado gunman went on a shooting rampage, killing four people, including a police officer, before being fatally shot by officers during a shootout.

The incident occurred in the Denver area on Monday and was perpetrated by what police considered as a lone gunman. Officials did not immediately identify the suspect, who was immediately fatally shot in an encounter with police.

Denver Mass Shooting

The brutal incident, where several shootouts occurred, was spread across locations in and near Denver, the capital of Colorado. Authorities also said that the criminal's motive was not immediately known.

During a news conference, Denver police chief Paul M. Pazen told reporters that it was not normal for the community to experience such horrific crimes during the holiday season. The shooting started shortly after 5:00 p.m. in central Denver. Pazen said that initially, two women were fatally shot while a man was injured, the New York Times reported.

The police chief added that officials noted four significant locations where gunfire took place in the region. At the second scene, an adult male was the fatal victim while at the third, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

Denver police later identified a vehicle that was associated with the incident and immediately pursued the suspect. The chase later resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the perpetrator and police officers but Pazen said no member of the force was injured in the encounter.

"We believe the individual, after disabling the police car, fled into Lakewood," said Pazen. Police in the area where the suspect fled said they received a call of shots fired at a business shortly before 6:00 p.m., said John Romero, the spokesman for Lakewood Police, CNN reported.

Threat to the Community

Pazen later said that police believe that the individual responsible for the horrific crimes was working alone and that there was no longer a threat to the community after the suspect's fatal shooting. When the suspect fled from his vehicle, he reportedly shot a clerk inside a Hyatt hotel.

The victim was immediately taken to a hospital to be treated for their wounds but their condition was not immediately known by police. A short time later, officials said an officer was shot and was later admitted to surgery.

Several witnesses said they saw the man confront a female officer, describing him as a tall man with blond hair and wearing a trench coat. They said the female police officer yelled at the suspect and told him to put his gun down before turning around and firing at the law enforcement personnel, Fox News reported.

The recent incident comes as several mass shootings have been witnessed in Colorado since two students at Columbine High School shocked the nation in 1999 when they killed a teacher and 12 classmates. In March, a gunman was responsible for killing 10 people at a Boulder grocery store, including a police officer. Two months later, a suspect fired at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, fatally shooting six people before committing suicide.



