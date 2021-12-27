For most retirees, Social Security is a significant source of income. That's true, although the average benefit in 2022 will be $1,657 a month, giving the average American only $19,884 in benefits next year.

Some retirees, on the other hand, will wind up with far more money. In fact, in 2022, a tiny percentage of seniors might get Social Security benefits totaling $50,328. Here's what you'd have to do if you wanted to bring home such large paychecks.

How to receive $50,328 in Social Security checks?

In order for your monthly Social Security payments to total $50,328 in 2022, you'll need to pay $4,194 every month. That is the maximum amount that the Social Security Administration will payout next year.

According to The Motley Fool, there is a maximum advantage for a simple reason. Over the course of 35 years, your Social Security payments are calculated as a percentage of your inflation-adjusted average salary. However, not all earnings are equal. The Social Security Administration establishes a wage cap or wage base limit each year. Wages earned beyond the maximum aren't taxed, but they won't be factored into a person's benefits.

To be eligible for $50,328 in Social Security benefits, you must have worked for at least 35 years and earned at least the salary base level. After that, you'd have to wait until you're 70 years old to file for Social Security. Because delayed retirement credits can be acquired between full retirement age (FRA) and 70, the standard payout each retiree receives (based on their average income) is raised by this second step.

Even if you made the highest average pay possible, you'd still need to use all of these credits to increase your Social Security benefits to the absolute maximum of $4,194 per month, or $50,328 per year.

When to expect Social Security payments?

Perhaps you aren't unfamiliar with SSA or SSI payments. It never hurts to review the dates and when you may anticipate receiving your payments. Per WFLA, here's when the funding will be available in 2022.

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your benefits will be paid on the 2nd Wednesday of the month. Payments will be made on the third Wednesday for birthdays between the 11th and the 20th.

Finally, you may anticipate your benefits on the fourth Wednesday of the month if you have a birthday between the 21st and the 31st. You may always check your next payment date by visiting the "Benefits & Payments" section of your account online.

Payments are made on the first of each month if you haven't yet retired or begun collecting your Social Security benefits but still need help. SSI payments are often made to those aged 65 and over who require more assistance than the Social Security Administration can supply. SSI is typically given to caretakers for individuals who need extra assistance, such as handicapped children or adults.

Receiving SSI does not preclude you from receiving regular social security benefits when you retire. Use the Benefit Eligibility Screening Tool to check whether you qualify for additional help.

Why should Democrats make Social Security a top issue?

As the world's wealthiest country, America can afford to maintain and extend Social Security provided those at the top are required to contribute their fair amount. The good news is that this Congress appears to be ready to act.

The head of the House Social Security Subcommittee, Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), has held a hearing on his bill, Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The 2100 Act has the support of 90% of House Democrats and includes all of the extensions that President Joe Biden pledged during his re-election campaign.

The bill boosts Social Security's meager benefits in various ways, including some that have been long overdue. It includes a carer credit, reinstates student benefits, enhances widow(er) benefits, and much more. It pays for itself by compelling the wealthiest earnings to pay the same amount into Social Security like the rest of us.

Although no Republican lawmaker has signed on to the expansion bill, safeguarding and increasing Social Security has substantial bipartisan support among the people who matter most. Republicans, Democrats, and independents support expanding Social Security in large numbers. Republican lawmakers, on the other hand, are listening to their corporate backers rather than their constituents.

Now is the moment for Democrats to vote on expanding Social Security, as they now control both chambers of Congress and the White House. There's no better method to demonstrate to voters the differences between the two parties on this crucial topic, as per The Hill via MSN.

