Because universal student forgiveness loan is unlikely, it's time to plan for what comes next. Despite progressive lawmakers' calls on President Joe Biden to keep his campaign pledge of wiping off at least $10,000 of student debt per borrower, 43 million Americans still owe money on their loans.

The student loan freeze, which is slated to expire at the end of January 2022, will not be extended, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, so people with outstanding student loans should anticipate their payments to resume in February.

You might be in debt for a long time depending on the sort of loans you have and your repayment plan. According to an Intelligent poll, one out of every ten student loan debtors is still in debt 20 years after graduation. It's also tough to save for other goals or prepare for the future as long as you're compelled to make monthly payments on your loans.

While two decades may seem like a long time, it is beneficial to create a timeframe for your debt payback. Continue reading to find out how long it takes to repay a student loan and what you can do to make the process go faster.

How to pay student loan faster?

Per Time.com, your student loans might cause a lot of worry and prevent you from saving money for other things. If you want to pay off your student debts faster, follow these five suggestions.

1. Stick to a repayment plan

While it may be tempting to switch repayment plans for a lower monthly payment, try to stick to a Standard Repayment Plan if you can. If you choose income-driven repayment or a longer repayment period, the cost of your loan may rise.

2. Make lump sum payments via unexpected windfalls

You could get some unexpected windfalls over time. You may utilize windfalls to pay off your debts faster, whether it's a tax return, a work bonus, or a gift from a family member.

3. Try to pay more thn the minimum

"There is no secret technique to paying off student debt faster," Betsy Mayotte, president and CEO of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, explains. You may boost your payments in a variety of ways, including:

Cut your expenses by hiring a roommate, downsizing, or meal planning to save money on food to make bigger payments.

Consider side hustles to supplement your income and allow you to make additional payments. You may walk pets, instruct online students, deliver products, or help others with domestic duties.

You may also employ innovative techniques to pay off your debts more quickly, such as using platforms like ChangEd. These applications connect to your bank account or debit card and round up each transaction to the next whole dollar. The difference in change is kept in a separate account, and the app will make a payment toward your loans if you reach a certain amount.

4. Interest rate discounts

Taking advantage of interest rate savings offered by your loan servicer is a simple approach to shorten the time it takes to repay your student loan. Automatic payment savings are offered by federal loan servicers and some commercial lenders, lowering your interest rate by 0.25 percent on average. Some lenders provide additional loyalty discounts, which can help you save even more money. These reductions allow you to save money while also allowing you to pay off your debt faster.

5. Ask for help

Your employer might be a helpful resource in your student debt repayment journey, even if you don't recognize it. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, about 8% of companies gave student debt repayment aid in 2020, and that figure has consistently climbed over time.

President Joe Biden extends student loan payment moratorioum

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his government will extend the moratorium on student loan repayment for another 90 days, citing the COVID-19 outbreak as a reason.

Under pressure from progressive Democrats, the Biden administration will extend the moratorium on federal student loan repayments until May 2022, just weeks before it was supposed to expire.

At the commencement of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Department of Education suspended federal student loan payments and set interest rates to 0% during the break. On February 1, 2022, federal debtors were supposed to begin payments.

On his first day in office, Biden urged the Department of Education to postpone federal student loan repayments until September 2021. In August, the Biden administration extended the suspension until the end of the month.

Last week, the Biden administration said it will restart federal student loan payments at the end of January despite progressive Democrats' calls to prolong the pandemic relief program.

Per Fox Business, when asked last week if Biden intends to prolong the payment moratorium, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has no plans to do so and is instead focused on assuring a "smooth transition back into payments."

Calls to enact broad student loan forgiveness grow

Student loan advocates praised President Biden Wednesday for extending the student loan payment freeze, and several noted that persistent organizing and messaging on the issue paid dividends. Borrower advocacy organizations, on the other hand, have stated that they would intensify their efforts to persuade Biden to approve universal student loan forgiveness.

Activists, advocacy groups, and many Democrats in Congress have been urging President Biden to use executive action to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for each borrower for nearly a year, arguing that this is permissible under key federal statutes governing federal student aid programs that give the Secretary of Education broad authority.

While Biden ran on a platform of forgiving debtors $10,000 in federal student loan debt, he has voiced doubts that he has the legal right to act unilaterally without Congress, and he has stated that he opposes student loan forgiveness of $50,000.

Officials from the White House have stated that Biden would sign a measure for student loan forgiveness if it were enacted by Congress, but student loan relief is mostly absent from the infrastructure and social spending initiatives that congressional Democrats are focusing on right now.

Meanwhile, the administration has already used executive action to provide almost $12 billion in new federal student loan forgiveness by extending existing programs, and officials have signaled that more action is still being considered, as per Forbes.

