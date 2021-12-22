With the end of 2021 only a few days away, we can already make some firm predictions about what people might expect in the coming year, especially when it comes to the possibility of a new stimulus check for the tens of millions of Americans who have been used to receiving monthly payments since July.

As most people are aware, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin's unwillingness to endorse President Joe Biden's almost $2 trillion Build Back Better bill has effectively ended the possibility of these monthly payments continuing in January.

Can Americans expect new stimulus payments?

This is because the IRS had stated that it required Congress to enact the bill within days. This will not be possible now that the Senate has adjourned till the new year. As a result, there will be no new child tax credit payments on January 15.

Of course, a February double payments for everyone is contingent on the very large "if" suggested in Psaki's comments above. In other words, legislation must be approved in January. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Biden officials haven't given up on Build Back Better yet as we revealed in an article yesterday regardless of Senator Manchin's failure to endorse it thus far. This is a good indicator. One option, as former Obama advisor David Axelrod points out in the tweet above, is to divide apart the law. In other words, it means to hold votes on smaller portions of it.

For at least two reasons, the way forward for additional stimulus checks in 2022 is much more onerous than it was last month. Firstly, of course, 2022 is a midterm election year. Republicans will have little motive to offer Biden any victories in the coming election. The same could be said about Democrats who are up for re-election but are in a tight race, according to BGR.

Sevondly, the White House should definitely tone down the anti-Manchin outbursts. It is because they still require his support for practically everything. Because of the party's razor-thin Senate edge, Democrats can't afford to go all-out against the West Virginia senator. The margin that will result in a tie vote if every Democrat casts his vote, requiring Vice President Kamala Harris's vote to tilt the scales in favor of the slimmest of victories.

Is there a fourth stimulus check in 2022?

Per 9News, there are no indications that Washington, DC lawmakers are willing to compromise. They are debating on the possibility of a fourth direct payment stimulus check. While the public and some legislators have called for recurrent payments, there has been little movement.

Emails and phone calls to the White House, Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., inquiring if such payments are being considered, were not replied.

The monthly advance Child Tax Credit is one pandemic-related stimulus that is being explored for an extension. It increased the previous tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 with the option of monthly payments, up from $2,000 at tax time.

The House passed the Build Back Better measure, which includes a one-year extension. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., however, stated on Sunday that he would not vote for it. With no Republicans on board, the bill's approval is dead until a replacement is found.

Financial subsidies, according to reports, have aided residents in focusing more on production. They no longer have to be concerned about their financial situation. Since the start of the assistance program, analysts have observed a 10% drop in defaulters.

There were no additional stimulus checks on the way once the third stimulus check was released. The citizens were greatly discouraged as a result of this. The states, on the other hand, have taken further precautions to protect their citizens.

The prospects for stimulus check in the following year are bleak. As a result, individuals are keen to make the most of them this year. While federal stimulus checks have long since been phased out, several states continue to offer them. States including Michigan, Maine, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and others have rolled out stimulus money.

California has recently announced the release of a new round of Golden State Stimulus funds. If a resident's yearly income is less than $75000, they are entitled to $600. Each child under the age of eighteen will get $500, as per Digital Market News.

