The World Health Organization stated that developing countries are not getting enough vaccine distribution, expressing that not fully vaccinating everyone globally will not eradicate the virus.

Scientists at the WHO decried how supplies of vaccines are turned to boosters for vaccinated people. It would be better if they would be used for the remaining countries to stop variants like the Omicron and Delta from rising.

WHO says booster shots could have been given to the unvaccinated instead

According to World Health Organization Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, world leaders from the US, UK, France, and Germany are mistaken that their booster jabs will effectively stop the virus, reported the Express UK.

Their actions not to distribute the vaccines make the pandemic longer, and booster programs are not an effective blanket to stop mutations. Sources say that the third vaccine jab will effectively curb symptoms from the pathogen and its allegedly virulent strains like the Omicron and Delta with fewer hospital occupancies, cited Al Jazeera.

The World Health Organization says the extra doses in fortunate countries where a third jab is possible should have been diverted to developing nations that need it more.

Dr. Ghebreyesus ironically said that boosters would not halt the rise of mutants from infecting their populations, noted NDTV.

He added the boosters would not prevent possible infections from celebrations, with no precautions to follow.

Warnings to vaccinate the most people with current supply not be used as a booster, a massively misguided stop-gap said the WHO. If there is more than enough, sharing via vaccine distribution will be better, reducing the chance of gestating more viruses.

Most of the hospitalized have no access to the virus cure that would be less. Those with more than one shot will fare better from infection.

Priorities in global vaccine distribution

The WHO chief said that available vaccines are now effective against the Omicron and Delta. It runs against the idea which some vaccine makers say that present ones are not good enough.

He added that World Health Organization states are lagging in reaching 40% percent of the people vaccinated by the year's end. There is an irregularity in the supply of vaccines worldwide.

Nations and vaccine makers must concentrate on programs that lead to vaccines going to poorer nations. Next would be to pull the ones not getting enough jabs.

The United Nations health agency says there will be enough virus therapy to inoculate most adults globally. Only those at high risk will get the boosters by the first three months of 2022. He added that the booster will be for all vaccinated people in 2022.

Dr. Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that 40% is possible through equal distribution and will be achieved by September. The agency said to lessen huge gatherings this Christmas due to the increase of the Omicron.

He added celebrations could be canceled that to a life balanced by COVID. Suspending is an option, but the grieving will not bring back the dead. To this end, the WHO is working to convince nations to share more via vaccine distribution for jab-less nations that need it most compared to other countries.

