After their second day of deliberation, the jury in the Ghislaine Maxwell case did not reach a decision, but they looked to be narrowing down on two accused.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated all day and wrote the court four notes, one of which was about Annie Farmer. They wanted to know if they could use her evidence to accuse her of two charges of conspiring to seduce and transport a minor to participate in sex offenses.

Ghislaine Maxwell trial resume deliberations

Per Daily Mail, Judge Alison Nathan stated that she would advise them to do so. The jury had previously requested to review notes from an FBI interview Carolyn gave in 2007, the first time she told law enforcement about Epstein's assault.

They couldn't view it since it hadn't been placed into evidence, according to Judge Nathan. The jury might refer to Carolyn's reference of it during the defense's cross examination.

On Tuesday, the jury deliberated for eight hours and 41 minutes, bringing their total time to eight hours and 41 minutes. Judge Nathan informed the jury that if they didn't reach a decision by the end of Wednesday, they may deliberate on Thursday.

The jury issued its first note at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday, following little over an hour of deliberation. Judge Alison Nathan stated that the jury was requesting the transcripts of Jane, Annie, and Carolyn's statements, but she did not mention Kate.

Kate is the lone complainant whose allegations should not be considered crimes under the indictment's charges. Before the transcripts were handed over, prosecutor Maurene Comey said both sides needed to agree on minor redactions.

Jurors sought the transcripts of evidence from three of the women who testified. They later inquired about Carolyn, who stated that she was 14 when Epstein first molested her in 2002, and that Maxwell once touched her bare body while she was about to give Epstein an erotic massage.

On Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe delivered a forceful final argument for the prosecution, describing Maxwell as a "sophisticated" and "dangerous" predator who preyed on vulnerable teenage girls for Epstein's advantage, The Independent reported. Maxwell's lawyer, Laura Menninger, tried to separate herself from Epstein in her closing argument for the defense. Last Monday, Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty to all six allegations, declined to testify in her own defense.

Jury requests accuser transcripts

The 12-member panel deliberated for eight hours and wrote four notes to Judge Alison Nathan, requesting papers and clarifying what evidence they can consider in making a decision.

In one afternoon note, the jury sought an FBI document connected to a statement that a Maxwell accuser, who testified under her first name, Carolyn, gave to investigators in 2007 about her being mistreated by the socialite's pedophile associate, Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement was never admitted into evidence, but the defense focused on it and other information Carolyn provided to the FBI during the trial in an attempt to discredit her. Carolyn never directly named Maxwell as one of her abusers to the feds in 2007, for example, according to Maxwell's lawyers.

Carolyn's trial evidence concerning the statements could only be seen by jurors, not the documents themselves, according to Judge Nathan. The panel asked the judge in a second afternoon note whether it may include testimony from complainant Annie Farmer as evidence of conspiracy to commit a crime concerning two charges that Maxwell is facing, as per NY Post.

