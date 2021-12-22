Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison doesn't think that lockdowns are key to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

On Tuesday, Morrison called an emergency meeting to discuss the increasing number of active cases in Australia. But even if this is the case, the prime minister stressed that lockdowns are not the answer.

"We have got to get past the heavy hand of government and we've got to treat Australians as adults. We have to move from a culture of mandates to a culture of responsibility. That's how we live with the virus into the future," he said via CNN.

Scott Morrison, Dominic Perrottet don't support lockdowns

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet echoed Morrison's statement in his op-ed piece earlier this week. The premier said that the country could not always go on a lockdown every time there are new COVID-19 cases.

Perrottet also pointed out one key difference between the first time that the pandemic hit and now. He said that there were no vaccinations then, but people now have access to the jab.

The premier added that what's most important is for individuals to exercise personal responsibility, which is possible in NSW because the locals are resilient and strong.

Australia's COVID-19 cases are increasing

NSW reported over 3,000 new active cases on Monday. Out of these numbers, over 200 are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 39 of which are in the ICU.

There is also an increasing number of cases in Queensland and state health authorities confirmed that the numbers are doubling every two days.

According to reports, Australia was one of the few countries that managed to control their COVID-19 cases because of their strict lockdowns and social distancing rules.

However, the country's re-opening of its borders caused the number of active cases to spike up in recent weeks.

The upcoming holiday celebrations have also become worrisome for Australians. But Morrison insists that he won't announce a lockdown during this time.

Morrison said that hospitals and health systems in Australia remain in a strong position despite the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. However, the prime minister still encouraged health workers to get tested.

Select states in Australia are requiring masks

According to Reuters, most states in Australia are requiring the use of masks in indoor settings. However, NSW did not join in the mandate.

Dr. Omar Khorshid, the president of the Australian Medical Association, accused Perrottet of putting the lives of locals at risk.

Khorshid said that the refusal to impose mask mandates, DIY contract, tracing, watered-down check-in requirements, and the removal of density limits are recipes for disaster in the state.

The president added that by the time hospital admissions and ICU cases reach an all-time high, it would already be too late.

Dan Suan, a researcher and clinical immunologist from Sydney's Garvan Institute of Medical Research, is urging locals to follow mask mandates, especially during their Christmas celebration.

Suan said that Christmas celebrations can be a super-spreader not just in Australia but in the entire world so everyone should be careful.

