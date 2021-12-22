The chance of Robogeddon and killer AI going amock concerns bodies how safe these autonomous machines are, creating fears of how much control military organizations have.

These fears are similar to pandora's box getting open, and inside is a soul-less machine doing its programming without fail. Calls to halt this new arms race that should not run amock noted experts.

UN should ban killer robots

A UN conference reached an agreement on a moratorium on Terminator-style killer bots, developed by China, Russia, and the United States, reported the Sun UK.

The cost of creating these weapons with Uber's advanced artificial intelligence that does everything on its own is deadly. A year ago, Turkish-made drones made the first kill order on their own. Killing humans in Libya as a technological milestone, noted Livescience.

According to experts, the tech is moving too fast, and governments ignore the impact on people till the dangers come too late.

Machine intelligence is not yet perfected, and their programming might not be foolproof, meaning an error can happen when algorithms get messed up. Next would be humans running from a killer bot.

It is not far from possible that Robogeddon and killer AI will be possessed by sentient weapons with killer viruses or nuke warheads that can start Armageddon by mistake, with no human pressing the red button.

Professor James Dawes from Macalester College said if AI goes awry, these tech firms cannot avoid it, but a rogue weapon of mass destruction will kill millions, noted the Conversation. It's like strolling the thin line of nuclear annihilation via drone and machine intelligence.

Max Tegmark, MIT, and the Future of Life Institute co-founder, spoke of the danger saying the technology fast paced than the military-political discussions, mentioned Wired.

AI robots, drones could cause danger

Drones are called the Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) in UN convention that happens every five years the Convention On Certain Conventional Weapons. The participating 120 countries with LAWS-type weapons should be limited to landmines and incendiaries.

Countries like France and Germany want to limit their capabilities, including those that actively kill humans. But China is less inclined to such limitations. But other nations, including the US, would not allow a ban on such weapons, countries like the US don't want to lose.

Weapons with sensors and AI are common now, like auto fire machine guns emplaced in the stretch between north and south Korea.

Suicide drones are used by 14 nations, like Israeli aerial drone Harops that kills Hamas's terrorists immediately. Harops was used by the Armenians against Azerbaijan last year.

The development of deadly AI-enabled weapons has changed warfare like the new Checkmate stealth fighter, an AI/human combo input system.

Killer AI will not be limited forever

These new weapons are not controllable forever, and there will be a problem later on; militaries are deluded into thinking that. Machines can be hacked by roque nation and terrorists.

As the tech becomes cheaper than machine guns, the wrong people will cause havoc and death. Robogeddon and killer AI are not far off, but maybe there is time to stop it before it's too late.

