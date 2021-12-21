President Joe Biden announced additional measures to increase coronavirus testing and strengthen hospitals on Tuesday, warning that the United States is facing a surge of infection spurred by the Omicron variant that may put the country's health system under strain once more.

In his second COVID-19-focused address in a month highlighted by soaring caseloads, Biden urged Americans to be vaccinated and seek booster doses, calling the virus' reappearance "deadly business" for the millions who have resisted vaccinations.

Biden expands COVID-19 testing amid Omicron variant surge

However, he dismissed concerns that Omicron would lead to a recurrence of extensive lockdowns and school closures, claiming that the government is significantly better equipped to deal with rapidly increasing cases and hospitalizations.

Thousands more military and medical staff are expected to be sent to congested hospitals, as well as FEMA surge facilities and protective gear shipments to hard-hit areas around the country. It plans to expand immunization clinics and reactivate government testing centers, POLITICO reported.

In a noteworthy gesture, the federal government will purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests, which will be available for free beginning in January. These activities are a re-deployment of emergency defenses seen last year, ahead of concerns that the highly infectious Omicron variant may cause an outbreak of infections this winter.

People in New York City are rushing to obtain a COVID-19 test since the Omicron variant accounts for up to 90% of all positive cases, with some people waiting up to four days for PCR test results.

Per Daily Mail, Biden attempted to alleviate frustrations over long test lines in his Tuesday address to the nation on Omicron by stating the obvious to Americans already waiting in lines of up to six hours at already overburdened clinics: you can find a testing site by searching for "COVID-19 test near me" on Google.

Later in his address, Biden ridiculed a reporter who asked what advice he would give to citizens who are having trouble getting tested now, just before the holidays, and wonder what took so long to ramp up testing so there wouldn't be such a backlog.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Letitia James declared that her agency is demanding that labs provide correct turnaround times in light of the increased demand for testing in the run-up to Christmas.

She turned to Twitter to criticize at least one organization, LabQ, for allegedly providing fake information to New York City residents by claiming that they would have their PCR test results in two days, but many have had to wait twice that long.

Biden reassures that Americans can continue their holiday plans

Biden announced a variety of additional steps to prevent a rise of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with the goal of assuring vaccinated Americans that they may continue with their holiday plans without danger of becoming gravely ill.

The address, delivered only days before Christmas, illustrates Biden's increasing attention on the coronavirus pandemic, as fears grow across the country about the rapid rise in cases and if further restrictive measures may be required to stem the spread.

Biden underlined throughout the address that the current situation is distinct from March 2020, when the coronavirus tightened its grip on the United States. The President advised vaccinated Americans that if they take the proper measures, they should be able to enjoy the holidays as planned. Still, he also warned the tens of millions of Americans who have so far refused to receive immunizations that they face a significant chance of being ill or being hospitalized. He also used his predecessor's name to push Americans to get their booster shot, as per CNN.

