Illinois just reached another all-time high with its reported active cases of COVID-19.

Over 10,000 new cases were reported in the state in the past seven days, causing more concern for residents and government officials. And in the past day alone, 12,328 new cases were reported, which is the most number in a single day this year.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the average number of daily COVID cases has increased by 390 percent since Oct. 24.

Illinois and the other states in America are dealing with a surge caused by the newest variant, Omicron.

Omicron is the dominant variant in the United States

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Omicron has become the most dominant strain in the United States. And in the next three weeks, more active cases will be recorded.

Last week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director at the Centers for Disease Control, and Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director for infectious diseases and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, agreed with Dr. Fauci's predictions.

"Delta is still the predominant strain circulating in our area and throughout the country, though Omicron is really catching up pretty quickly. Just even a couple of weeks ago, we didn't know about any omicron... and is probably the next few weeks, it will become the dominant strain in our country," Citronberg said via NBC 5 Chicago.

University of Illinois postpones in-person classes

To help prevent the further spread of Omicron in Illinois, two University of Illinois campuses already announced that their spring term would take place remotely. All campuses will also require students to submit a negative COVID-19 test before entering the school.

Even though the remote learning scheme will only take place between one and two weeks on the two campuses, this is the university's way of preventing the spread of Omicron.

According to the Chicago Tribune, in-person classes will begin on Jan. 24, and face masks will be required at all times.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases could result in super immunity

A new study revealed that people that get sick while double-vaccinated from COVID-19 may get "super immunity."

The study examined the blood of 26 individuals that had the so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infections after receiving double vaccinations.

According to The Independent, it's not uncommon for people who are already double vaccinated to test still positive for COVID-19, but their symptoms are usually less severe.

Researchers at the Oregon Health & Science University found that blood samples of those recovered from mild covid cases have better immune systems to combat the virus.

Fikadu Tafesse, an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the university, said that vaccines are effective against severe covid cases. And those who are vaccinated and then experience a breakthrough infection could have super-immunity.

Marcel Curlin, an associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, said that the new study results show how important getting vaccinated is.

Curlin also said that the study suggests that the long-term outcome will tap off the severity of the worldwide epidemic.

