According to a Russian official, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" area.

The Indo-Pacific area is frequently referred to as Asia-Pacific by Russia. The two leaders also addressed the practical issues of executing the agreements reached during Putin's December 6 visit to India.

Modi, Putin talk over the phone

The talks took place two weeks after Putin visited Delhi for the 21st India-Russia annual summit, which saw 28 pacts signed to strengthen bilateral ties. The two leaders discussed problems of international stability and security, especially the situation in the Asia-Pacific area, according to a readout from Moscow. The Indo-Pacific area is frequently referred to as Asia-Pacific by Russia, as per The Week.

The two leaders followed up on some of the problems raised during Putin's recent visit to India, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). India has expressed a desire to strengthen ties with Russia's Far East.

According to the statement, the leaders agreed to keep in frequent contact on all areas of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, as well as to continue to work to expand bilateral cooperation and multilateral consultation and coordination.

Putin "warmly praised" Modi for the hospitality shown to the Russian group during their visit to New Delhi on December 6, according to the Russian readout. Modi and Putin exchanged views on "problems of international peace and security, especially the situation in the Asia-Pacific area."

According to a Russian media report published last week, a trilateral meeting of Russia's, India's, and China's top leaders might be held soon. The staging of the RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting was mentioned during a recent video conference between President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to Russian news agency TASS, citing a Kremlin official.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters that he was not in a position to comment on the issue when questioned about it.

At the 21st India-Russia summit, the two countries pledged to increase cooperation in combating significant concerns such as terrorism, extremism, and the Afghan crisis. Defense and military, civil nuclear energy, space, transport and connectivity, energy, trade, and health were among the major areas of focus for enhancing collaboration.

Per BBC, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, released proposed security accords that Moscow wants America to sign last week. They would provide a legally enforceable assurance that Nato will cease military operations in Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

According to the recommendations, Nato deployments to nations that joined the alliance after 1997 would be prohibited. Russia is also asking that Nato's expansion into former Soviet territories be halted.

US warns against travel to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the State Department warned Americans against traveling to Ukraine on Monday, citing "increased risks" from Russia as a result of the latter's military buildup near the country's border. The State Department stated in a new travel recommendation that Americans should be "aware of allegations that Russia is contemplating serious military action against Ukraine" and that security in the nation might deteriorate.

The State Department publishes travel advisories on a regular basis, and one was already in effect for Ukraine due to COVID-19. This was unique because of the direct warning about Russian forces massing at the Ukraine border, which has heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington in recent days.

Russia has reportedly relocated 70,000 troops and is preparing for an invasion early next year, according to US intelligence officials. Moscow rejects any preparations to assault, as it did when it annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, but claims it needs assurances that Ukraine would never join NATO, ABC News reported.

