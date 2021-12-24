The top ten natural disasters from earthquakes, volcanoes, tornados, fires, and drought have taken 100,000 lives and 150 million affected all over the globe.

From the time of the Minoan civilization all gone in a volcanic eruption in 1600 B.C., mentioned in a study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

Ancient records show these natural disasters. Listed are ten of the most terrible events that have been recorded in the common era documented by historians, reported LiveScience.

The river rose to record heights on August 18 in China; the resulting flood covered 500 square miles wide. It left 500,000 people homeless at the start of August, with a 3.7 million death toll. This calamity happened in several months and it's the worst in the 20th century.

This massive flooding had 900,000 casualties when the river overflowed dikes in Henan Province to the lowest parts of the river. About eleven towns and countless villages were destroyed by a five-thousand-mile inundation that left two million homeless. Hwanghe is also called the River of sorrow.

It must be the most powerful 8-Richter scale quake in recordable history so far. The earth-shaking was quick, but in that time the land was broken will fissure formed up to 66 feet wide! Half of the Huazhou populace died with a death toll of 830,000. Also, one of the top ten natural disasters.

On July 28, called a Great Quake struck with a 7.6 Richter Scale in Tangshan, Hebei at 3:42 am. Reported it was the most extreme on Mercali scale and with an estimated casualty of 655,000. It was one of the most powerful tremors recorded so far.

The total number of deaths for the cyclone is 500,000 people. On November 11, extreme weather conditions struck Bangladesh. A storm surge caused flooding and a storm surge of 35 feet occurred; creating massive damage for the area affected then.

A 7.2-magnitude quake hit Haiti with an estimated casualty of 316,000 people; the island was devastated by the tremor. It happen on January 12 in the west end part on a Saturday; it destroyed many structures like churches and hotels. One of the most potent quakes in the 2000s.

Occurring in ancient times during the Byzantine Empire in A.D 526 in Antakya, Turkey. The reported death toll from accounts is 300,000 casualties. Antioch was on the most active tectonic plate at that time when a festival was held then and the city was destroyed.

On November 23, the super cyclone killed 300,00 people. Also, the winds were gusting hard. A 40-feet tall storm surge was experienced. Many ships were damaged in Bengal bay.

A combo earthquake and tsunami on December 26 struck the northwest coast of Sumatra, Indonesia which was devasted. The number of deaths was 275, 000 courtesy of a tall wave that surged farther inland.

On December 16 a power tremor shook the Chinese province at 8.5 Richter scale, many structures as far as 200 miles were destroyed and landslides as well.

These top ten natural disasters are the worst calamities on record that show the men are nothing to the upheaval of the earth. Many have perished in these disasters and powerful nations are helpless when such natural events occur.

