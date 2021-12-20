United States President Joe Biden signed a new executive order that makes it easier for Americans to receive various benefits, including social security and food stamp SNAP benefits by having the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) return calls.

The Democratic leader's new order also creates a new tool that Americans who are seeking social security benefits can use to reduce the time they have to wait. With Biden's approval, a new portal will be created for Medicare recipients in an attempt to help them get reduced costs when applying for healthcare-related benefits.

Biden's New Executive Order

President Biden argued that Americans looking to apply for much-needed benefits should not be waiting for the way they are required to right now. The Democratic leader added that United States citizens should have plenty of tools available to make the process of getting benefits much easier.

The new executive order will also make the process of getting food stamps a lot easier for many Americans so that income and eligibility can be confirmed at a much faster rate than before. Biden noted that the federal government will have new technology operational to accelerate the process, even for things such as filing with the IRS or going queuing in line at the airport, Fingerlakes1 reported.

Biden's new executive order aims to fix various issues that Americans have with reaching out to government agencies by "transforming federal customer service experience and service delivery to rebuild trust in government." The announcement was made in a White House press release that authorities issued on Monday, Dec. 13.

With the new order, Americans can expect to be able to apply for social security and Medicare benefits online. They will also be able to renew passports online without having to mail in physical copies of documents. The Biden administration will allow citizens to enroll for federal benefits, such as SNAP and WIC, much easier than before.

The federal government will recertify incomes for public assistance programs in fewer steps and order the IRS to schedule a call back instead of keeping customers on "hold." Biden's new order seeks to improve 36 customer service experiences across 17 federal agencies, Go Banking Rates reported.

Financial Worries in the US

The situation comes as inflation in the United States continues to rise, threatening the livelihoods of many Americans suffering from the devastating economic impacts of the coronavirus infection. Many believe that Biden's new executive order can help alleviate the rising inflation in the region.

Benefits such as food stamps under the SNAP program can help Americans save money if they are below a certain income. This allows them to set aside money to pay for other necessities or be used for emergencies. Similarly, WIC provides assistance to new and expecting mothers and their young children.

The SNAP program has an online application through Missouri's Department of Social Services, where applicants can download the form and fill it out. After filling out a form, applicants must send the application in one of three ways, an electronic copy to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, mail it to the Family Support Division office in Kansas, or fax it, KansasCity reported.

On the other hand, pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children younger than five who live in households that are under a certain income threshold are eligible for WIC assistance. New and expecting mothers who want to apply for the benefits should contact a WIC agency on Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services site.



