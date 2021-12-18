Joe Biden is out of touch for the wreck coming in 2022 midterms as the Democrats are getting shellacked by their frontman in the White House.

Down in the polls and lost an election for governor and the vice president just failing to support the president and everything in disarray.

It is difficult for the Democrats, who are allegedly getting rejected by the voters on major issues, which is all on Joe.

Biden assures party would win the midterm elections

Everything is shaping out to be a midterm massacre that Biden is in denial that is causing sweats for a 2022 heart breaker for the Democrat, reported the Express UK.

After the president made a bold claim in the Democratic National Convention (DNC) that they would not lose despite the current situation. That is due to the worst poll ratings for any president in recent years.

Bogged down by high inflation and worst economic performance, an outlet said that the president is incorrect and his party might drop him to save the party from utter defeat.

According to Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany who said that Mr. Biden had sunk horribly from the economy, law, and order, which caused worry at its rising rate compared to the last four decades, cited Stars Post.

Furthermore, McEnany called his diatribe so disconnected from the CNBC poll that says that Republicans walloped the Democrats by a 10 point margin. Along with a Washington ABC poll with more than 10 points since 1981. The reality is Joe Biden is out of touch, and it's worrying.

Signs Biden could mess up everything

White House leaders should want out even the mainstream is saying they are crashing down.

Tomi Lauren of Fox News said the Democrats might ditch old Joe to survive the 2022 midterms decently not get wiped out. She added the red wave in 2022 will be coming in 2022, as her statement echoes how conservatives are rankling from the president's repressive policies like vaccine mandates, noted Newstral.

This echoed what McEnany stated about extreme measures by the DEMS to salvage what the president has done. Adding that, his party mates will say he just messed up everything and is not clear, even messing up a teleprompter to assist him.

Lauren remark that he'll be thrown under the bus and deny he ever dared represent the party with his policies that are so failed.

Polls show a bad trend

Polls have registered a general dive for the White House at 42 percent approval compared to 52 percent that has had it with the president.

Even the Wall Street Journal released a poll that the gap with ex-President Trump is much less in 2024 while the paper still wants to show he can win. The Journal shows it is a one percent gap over Mr. Trump. The pro-Biden media cannot deny that the 46th president is in for a looming comeback in 2024.

White House supporters are unhappy as 48 percent voters want another Trump presidency, with 46 percent satisfied with unvaccinated migrants, repressive mask and vaccine mandates, weakness pervading schools, and criminals out on the street called the status quo.

Meanwhile, his vice-president Kamala Harris tried to demonstrate charging an electric car but had difficulty while in Maryland. Everything is falling, and Joe Biden is out of touch with what could be a disgraceful performance by the Democrat party.

