Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet could face more sanctions after her voice was heard in a CCTV recording following a failed burglary attempt last weekend.

Odinet apologized for the comments that she made towards the burglars who happen to be Black. Following the criticisms that she faced, she announced that she would on indefinite unpaid leave.

However, the African American community of Louisiana, as well as Odinet's critics, do not think that her apology is enough. They have also been urging her to resign from her office.

Michelle Odinet's lawyer says Louisiana judge is sorry

Odinet's lawyer Dane Ciolino released a statement saying that the judge would have to face the repercussions of her actions in the coming days.

"If something happens in your house, you are responsible for it. When something like that is said from a leader, then it has to be addressed," city marshal Reggie Thomas said via NBC News.

Thomas added that the people of Lafayette will have a hard time believing that Odinet would treat them fairly after she cursed at the burglars. But the judge said that those that know her and her husband can attest that they are not racists.

Read Also: Group of Dads Shows Up at a Louisiana High School To Help Maintain a Positive Environment After Fights Broke Up

Michelle Odinet shares son's struggles with substance abuse

After her family's CCTV footage surfaced, Odinet texted the Current saying that she was shaken by the attempted burglary that just happened. She also claimed to have taken a sedative at the time.

Odinet texted another local newspaper and said that the situation was highlighted by her son's suspected substance abuse problems. Odinet also told the local paper that they are taking the necessary steps to help her son, according to The Advocate.

Judge Michelle Odinet called to resign

Michael Toussaint, NAACP president, blocked Odinet's attempts to make excuses for her actions.

He said that the judge represents the people of Lafayette that's why they cannot condone her behavior or the behavior of others that use racial slurs.

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus also urged Odinet to resign. They said that if the judge won't resign they hope that the Judiciary Commission would appoint an ad hoc judge to attend to the cases in her division.

Lafayette City Councilman Glenn Lazard also commented on Odinet's controversy. He said he knows that people are imperfect so it's important to give everyone the benefit of the doubt.

However, judges must also be held to the highest of standards because of their role in the community.

Lazard also urged Odinet to tender her resignation as soon as possible because it is in the best interest of Lafayette residents. After which, the public confidence within the community could finally be restored, according to KLFY.

Black man who tried to rob the judge arrested

According to CBS News, 59-year-old Black man Ronald Handy was arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary. He's currently held on a $10,000 bond.

Paul Motton, a police sergeant involved in the case, confirmed that Handy didn't have any weapons when he tried to enter Odinet's home.

It's still unclear who released the CCTV footage from Odinet's home, and investigations are still underway.

Related Article: United Airlines Cancels Flights to 11 Small Cities, Says It's No Longer Sustainable During the COVID-19 Pandemic

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.