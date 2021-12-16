House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mayor London Breed have finally said something about the spike in crime in San Francisco enabled through their progressive policies. Pelosi and Breed spoke out against the crime in San Francisco after gangs stole from luxury stores. Now that their district is getting torn apart by rampant criminality, they are not conveniently citing their part in it.

Pelosi outraged for allegedly preferring criminal welfare

At the height of this crime spike, Pelosi calls the incidents of crime engulfing the city that came at the heels of violence after they moved to defund the police. Now the lawlessness and depravity of criminal offenders have come to bite back in the policies of these non-GOP cities.

Pelosi gave her thoughts on the subject after Mayor Breed chose to change course to clamp down on crime after Democrat mayors were heavily critiqued for allegedly encouraging crime, not stopping it, reported Fox News.

The speaker called it outrageous and should not be allowed to fester. Blaming that the lawlessness is coming from somewhere must stop before it becomes routine. Policies by the Democrats are allegedly cited by some critics, which their party denies.

Several people communicate with each other and plan traffic patterns and other specifics to get their objective and depart quickly. It's not the same as somebody stealing stuff to go home since they can't afford to buy it. Pelosi added that this is about earning via theft on the brazen stealing, noted by Dennis Michael Lynch.

She added that an upcoming bill in the lower house would have several sections that will deal with criminal activities that include stealing for profit.

Legislation to counter 'stealing for profit'

The Energy and Commerce Committee will push for INFORM, legislation requiring those selling online, especially for sellers, to establish that their products are not stolen. Critics alleged Pelosi and Mayor Breed as allowing the crime wave, but it's causing their party, now its damage control.

The concern is that these smash and grabs are for stealing to have things to sell online. Criminals can shift to legal commerce after a quick grab and stash from high-end luxury outlets, cited by News World Update.

Another bill in the Judicial Committee called Save Shopping by making online platforms responsible for selling stolen goods that highly sought-after luxury products. The speaker said they could not steal and sell without getting caught, but some critics would say who enabled this brazenness.

Multiple provisions included in upcoming bill

Pelosi spoke of a bill to counter anti-Islamic sentiments, also another bill against Chinese human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims.

She joined the bandwagon of President Biden, which is condemning the CCP for enslaving the minority in China. But her keen interest in passing the Democrat massive reconciliation spending bill is having a hard time, even with party members. Parts of the bill the was propped up are the child care provisions and child tax credit checks that will be on Wednesday that should be renewed by congress.

Dodging one critique that the Democrats are hiding something in the child care provisos that will make child care more expensive for middle strata families. Also, other hidden costs are not mentioned but there. Pelosi and Democrat Mayor Breed have been weak in the face of the crime wave created by their policies but deny it.

