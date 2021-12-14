President Joe Biden's electoral triumph was purportedly overturned by a 38-page proposal that included declaring a nationwide national security emergency and invalidating all electronically cast votes.

As part of the pile of materials he was forced to hand up in the House's continuing investigation, Mark Meadows presented a PowerPoint presentation on January 5 headed 'Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, and Options for 6 JAN' with the Capitol Hill committee.

Mark Meadows hands over PowerPoint plan

Autocrats thrive in emergency situations, states of emergency, which are frequently declared in the aftermath of a real or imagined crisis, give illiberal leaders expanded powers, allowing them to do things they already wanted to do - crackdown on the opposition, purge their parties, and parliaments or carry out coups to maintain their power.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave the presentation to the House committee investigating Trump on January 6, which retired Army Col. Phil Waldron forwarded to Trump's closest circle. It lays out possibilities for overturning the results of the 2020 election, such as declaring them illegitimate due to "foreign interference," MSNBC reported.

The ensuing situation would not only cause Vice President Mike Pence to postpone the certification of Joe Biden's victory, but it would also provide an opening for extraordinary acts to disrupt the transfer of power and retain Trump in power.

The aims of the riot on January 6 may have been missed. However, coups and the emergency regimes that follow them have a lengthy history in authoritarian history. From World War II until the year 2000, coups were responsible for 75% of democratic failures worldwide, and it's interesting to consider this coup attempt in that context.

Coups across the world have been rationalized as "saving the nation" from corruption and tyranny, just as January 6 is promoted by Republicans as a patriotic move against Democratic deceit, "stop the steal." The repression of states of emergency, including arrests and assassinations of opposition figures, is portrayed in propaganda as essential to protect the people.

Read Also: Joe Manchin Signals Major Changes To Win His Support on Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill; Senator Sounds Inflation Alarm

House committee recommends contempt charges against Meadows

According to a senior Watergate prosecutor, Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, who is facing contempt charges for refusing to comply with a panel investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance, might be exceedingly harmful to the former president.

The House Select Committee on investigations, which comprises nine members, is looking into the January 6 hack of the US National Security Agency. On Monday, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to recommend Meadows to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt of Congress charges.

It occurred only days after the issuance of a devastating 51-page investigation that depicted the former GOP congressman as the central figure in the events of January 6 and laid out a compelling case for his testimony.

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks told Newsweek that while it's tough to say how much harm Meadows can do to Trump at this point, the specifics contained in the panel's findings, along with the pair's connection and closeness as the events of January 6 unfolded, might impact Trump.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Fox News presenters and unidentified GOP legislators who the January 6 committee exposed as sending desperate messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 6.

The panel did not want to reveal its hand throughout the probe or allow possible witnesses to compare their testimonies, according to a source who spoke to DailyMail. Members of the committee have never ruled out summoning sitting members of Congress as witnesses, with several, such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, openly admitting that they talked with Trump that day.

Related Article: Mark Meadows January 5 Email Says National Guard Was on Standby To Protect "Trump People"

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.