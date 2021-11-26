'Women For America First' co-founder Amy Kremer reportedly played a key role ahead of the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington.

According to reports, Kremer was the one who came up with the idea of using burner phones paid via cash to ensure that they wouldn't be traced. She reportedly encouraged fellow organizers of the rally to follow suit.

Amy Kremer in contact with Eric Trump before the insurrection

Kremer also stayed in touch with Trump's son, Eric, as well as his daughter-in-law, Laura using the burner phone that she purchased herself. She also spoke with Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, via the burner phone.

"That was when the planning for the event on the Ellipse was happening, she needed burner phones in order to communicate with high-level people is how she put it," a source said via The Independent.

Donald Trump accused of inciting violence

This information is reportedly crucial, especially since Trump and his allies are being investigated regarding their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Multiple sources say that Trump incited violence at a "Stop the Steal" rally and encouraged attendees to flock to the Capitol amid allegations that the 2020 election was rigged.

Eric Trump drags Joe Biden, Hunter Biden into the issue

According to Business Insider, Eric threatened to sue the Palmer Report for suggesting that he spoke with rally organizers using a burner phone ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The publication tweeted about the report linking the ex-POTUS's son to the Capitol riot and said that using a burner phone is something you do in a criminal plot.

The original published article did not say that Eric and his wife, Lara handled the burner phone themselves. But they reportedly spoke to someone who used a burner phone. In his tweet, Eric said that it would be fun to sue the publication for defamation. He also stressed that he's an incredibly honest and clean guy because he doesn't do drugs and has a healthy lifestyle.

In his tweet, Eric also mentioned Joe Biden's son, Hunter, and dragged the latter's battle with addiction. The publication also pointed out that Eric referred to an article about Biden purchasing a burner phone.

Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigations still ongoing

As of press writing, an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is still underway. The House select committee is still trying to get their hands on Trump's files to link him to the Capitol riot. However, the ex-POTUS's lawyers have been trying to push for Trump's executive privilege, which he no longer has.

Earlier this week, Trump's attorneys released a statement saying that refusing to grant the former ex-president his executive privilege will cause more problems to the institution of the presidency in the coming years.

They also said that this will pave the way for incumbent presidents always to condemn a former president's actions from a rival party. Not granting an ex-president executive privilege will also break confidentiality on important matters, according to NBC News.

