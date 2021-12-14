Colorado Governor Jared Polis decides to officially proclaim that COVID-19 in the state is not a grave concern, and those unvaccinated are on their own.

Gov. Polis, a Democrat, says many states led by them have harsh lockdowns, but he is doing things differently.

There will be no more strict lockdowns in Colorado, and he will lift the emergency state. However, if anyone gets infected, it's on them. The vaccine has been made available for everyone to take in the state.

Governor Jared Polis lifts lockdowns in Colorado

Gov. Polis spoke to the Colorado Public Radio that he made opportunities to allow access to the vaccine to get inoculated, saying that it was made available in the pharmacy, grocery, and even a bus close by, especially at big events to make it most convenient.

He stressed that the vaccine was brought close to anyone who wanted it. Should they not avail it and get sick, that's their concern.

The Democrat party has authored strict lockdowns and measures in other blue states. Stressing there would be no strict mask mandates as the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected.

The new type of coronavirus was first detected weeks ago, but only one death from it so far in the UK, reported the Epoch Times.

He added those who will get infected is due to their negligence. Most who are vaccinated will avoid getting infected. If they get sick with the virus, it does happen on occasion.

One highlighted detail is that the Colorado governor said that COVID-19 wearing masks would depend on the municipalities and singular counties.

Lowered COVID-19 cases drop strict protocols

Gov. Polis stated facts to support his reasons to ease off on the pandemic emergency. In a total of 1200 patients hospitalized for the virus, less than 200 of them are unvaccinated. Most are in their advanced years and with other morbidities.

About eighty-four percent of those hospitalized are not inoculated but were given chances to take the vaccine, cited the NY Post.

He added that getting jabbed should be done by those who have not taken the vaccine and have their booster after six months. It shows that there is a need for a booster shot, especially with a new variant.

Also, he stressed that the emergency has been lifted, stating that everyone should take precautions for the coronavirus. If no one wants to get vaccinated and get sick from infection, it's only them to blame.

Gov. Polis said he is not enforcing a vaccine mandate in Colorado because it's the individual's choice. He said that getting sick is avoidable.

His comments contrasted with new lockdowns in some Denver counties. These are protocols like wearing masks indoors and for customers to have their vaccination cards on hand in establishments.

This weekend, the data from Colorado reveal fewer people are getting infected with the virus and decreasing cases. There are 1,329 patients sick with the virus which is less than 230 compared to one week earlier.

The orders of Gov. Polis contrasted with that of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with strict protocols beginning Monday.

Colorado Governor Polis issued less stringent COVID-19 rules in his state but stressed it that it is the individual's choice in the end.

