Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple Daily newspaper, was charged with 13 months in jail alongside two others that participated in a vigil in Hong Kong that he organized.

According to reports, Lai said he wasn't guilty of a crime. But a new rule last year prevented mass gatherings in Hong Kong due to COVID-19. Still, Lai decided to light a candle to honor those that died during the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

After a year, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China held a vigil in Tiananmen Square. And they continued organizing a peaceful candlelight vigil until 2019.

The alliance disbanded in September after several of its leaders were arrested.

Jimmy Lai, other lawmakers arrested, charged

Other than Lai, former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yen, the chairman of the alliance, was also sentenced to 14 months in prison. The alliance's former chairwoman, Chow Hang-tung, was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Earlier this year, two others were sentenced to up to 10 months in prison for participating in last year's vigil.

According to CNN, Hong Kong is the only country on Chinese soil that pays tribute to the people that died at Tiananmen Square. This type of gathering is banned from China, and even the mere mention could get Chinese nationals into trouble.

But before the pandemic, Hong Kong was known for organizing vigils and other demonstrations to show its independence from China.

However, last year, a new law was introduced in Hong Kong criminalizing secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces. Those that would be found guilty will face a maximum life imprisonment sentence.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai continues to deny his involvement

Prior to his sentencing, Lai's lawyer presented a handwritten note while he was in prison. In his letter, Lai clarified that he did not join the vigil in Victoria Park in June. 4, 2018. Instead, he lit a candle to commemorate those that died.

"If commemorating those who died because of injustice is a crime, then inflict on me that crime and let me suffer the punishment... so I may share the burden and glory of those young men and women who shed their blood on Jun. 4 [1989]," Lai wrote via the BBC.

Jimmy Lai has been arrested multiple times before

According to the publication, Lai was already in prison, serving another sentence when he found out about his latest charges. The Hong Kong media tycoon will serve his newest sentence concurrently.

In May, Reuters reported that Lai was also sentenced to 14 months in jail for his role in an unauthorized assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. One person at the protest swung a stick at a policeman, so the latter fired a shot.

Judge Amanda Woodcock said that the protesters claimed to have a peaceful demonstration, but that's not what happened. She added that the risks and dangers were evident during the protests.

At the time, the famous Beijing critic was already serving 14 months for participating in similar demonstrations on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, 2019.

